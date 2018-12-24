‘Times up’: Nothing theoretical about the border wall issue for Arizonans

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Countdown: Top stories of 2018

by WorldTribune Staff, December 24, 2018

A Republican lawmaker said her constituents see the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border up close and personal, and “it is the result of our laws and our lack of a border wall.”

“I represent a border state in Congress, and while many Americans know from news reports that the problem is serious, Arizonans see the issue every day,” Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona wrote in an op-ed for the Western Journal.

“When Israel built its border wall, they saw a 99 percent reduction in illegal border crossings,” she said.

The fencing that is in place at the U.S. border has had a similar effect – San Diego, El Paso, Tucson and Yuma, all saw 90+ percent reductions in illegal border crossings after their fences were built. We can do the same on the rest of the border where physical fences make sense.”

“Walls work,” Lesko, who represents Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, said.

The GOP lawmaker also decried what she described as an asylum system for immigrants being turned into “a form of slow-motion amnesty for hundreds of thousands of aliens. The asylum system can’t keep up, with the backlog doubling in the last five years, and slated to double yet again, to nearly 1.5 million people.”

“In the meantime,” Lesko wrote, “asylum applicants basically get to live in the U.S. while their cases are being adjudicated. There are also loopholes in well-intentioned laws and court rulings by activist liberal judges that exacerbate the problem further. We’ve seen, in the last two years, more than a quarter million people caught and released, and the problem is getting worse.”

Lesko continued: “America needs Congress to fix this problem. Right now, the president is prohibited by law from building his wall. Without additional, unrestricted funds being added to the year-end funding bill, the president will most likely not be able to proceed. Kicking the can till February, which is the current plan, will only strengthen Nancy Pelosi’s negotiating position.”

