Time to panic? Report says all passengers on Epstein flight logs will be named

by WorldTribune Staff, September 21, 2020

The rich and famous friends of Jeffrey Epstein are said to be in panic mode as a subpoena has been issued for all flight logs on Epstein’s aircraft for a 21-year period, a report said.

The subpoena, issued by the attorney general for the U.S. Virgin Islands, also demands the names and contact details of anyone who worked for the pilots or who “interacted with or observed” Epstein or any passengers associated with him from 1998 through 2019, the UK-based Mirror reported on Sunday.

Epstein pilot David Rodgers provided logs in 2009 showing Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey and Naomi Campbell were among those who flew on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” jet.

A legal source said: “The records that have been subpoenaed will make the ones Rodgers provided look like a Post-It note. There is panic among many of the rich and famous.”

U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George has demanded the flight logs for Epstein’s four helicopters and three planes, from 1998 through 2019. Epstein’s private island was located less than a mile from Saint Thomas.

As well as the passenger lists, George is seeking any “complaints or reports of potentially suspicious conduct” and any personal notes the pilots made.

The subpoena states that Jet Aviation Holdings USA Inc. must turn over the requested documents within 30 days of being served. The document is dated Sept. 3, though it’s unclear when it was served.

Lawyers for Epstein’s alleged victims say the 2009 logs did not include flights made by chief pilot Larry Visoski, who flew for Epstein for more than 25 years, the Mirror’s report noted.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is being held in jail on charges that she conspired with Epstein to sexually abuse young women, often piloted helicopters to Epstein’s private island.

In never-before-seen photographs obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com in August, Bill Clinton grins with pleasure as he enjoys an intimate neck massage with a young Epstein victim

Clinton traveled numerous times on the Lolita Express, socialized with Epstein and Maxwell, and faced a slew of sexual misconduct accusations himself during his years in public life.

Yet the 42nd President of the United States is still revered in progressive circles despite the renewed focus on Epstein’s crimes and the predatory behavior of rich, powerful men.

