Time to panic: CDC study confirms that all who contacted Covid will eventually die

The CDC has announced the results of an alarming new study: everyone who has ever been infected with COVID-19 will die at some point in their life.

“Yes, everyone who gets COVID will die,” said a spokesperson for the CDC. “Maybe not immediately, but at some point, in the future. Almost all of those people who die will have had COVID at some point in their lives. This is horrible news.”

“This is a terrifying statistic,” said Don Lemon on his nightly CNN broadcast. “The correlation between being infected and eventually dying is too high to dismiss. The important takeaway here is that we should all be terrified.” . . .

