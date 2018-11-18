Tim Allen: ‘Liberals have a very small window of sense of humor about themselves’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2018

Tim Allen, star of the hit Fox sitcom Last Man Standing, said his job is to make people laugh, no matter how they feel about the Trump administration.

“It’s funny to make fun of people that are full of themselves,” Allen said in an interview with Indie Wire. “Liberals have a very small window of sense of humor about themselves, so I love poking at it.”

Allen plays the conservative Mike Baxter on the hit show which, when it returned in September, premiered to huge ratings, including an average of 8 million viewers in the 18-49 demo. Last Man Standing was picked up by Fox after being canceled by ABC despite being one of the network’s highest-rated shows.

“The left-wing point of view is so pervasive that they don’t even realize it’s a point of view. It is just a point of view. I think this character likes that, he likes to have another point of view,” Allen said.

“Two years ago, it was the conservatives, or whatever it is. But right now liberals, particularly progressives, hide behind large concepts,” Allen explained. “If you don’t agree with them, if you don’t agree with that position, then you hate women, and you hate gay people, and you hate pro-choice people, whatever. And I said that doesn’t fit. But I like pushing that and sometimes these guys let Mike Baxter say it, and he’s more of a pragmatist. He reminds me of my grandmother. He just hates big government.”

Allen said that there is nothing that “pisses people off more than a very funny conservative.”

“I can’t remember what comedian said it, but comedy’s about surprise. And there’s no surprise anymore. I know you hate the current administration. I know there’s hate, venom, we’re all going to hell, and the world’s all racist. I’ve heard this so much there’s no surprise, there’s no joke, there’s no drama,” Allen explained. “We’re writing a sitcom, we’re not trying to change the world. We’re just having an enjoyable time. Our job is to make you laugh.”

