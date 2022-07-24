Three doctors from same Ontario hospital die days after receiving fourth Covid shot

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 24, 2022

Three doctors at Trillium Health in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada died in a 3-day period just days after receiving their fourth Covid shot.

No cause of death was announced for any of the three doctors.

The three doctors are Jakub Sawicki, Stephen McKenzie, and Lorne Segall. The dates of death: July 17, 18, 20.

Steve Kirsch, executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Center, in a July 23 post on substack.com, wrote that he had acquired a note pertaining to the deaths:

“Please share – 3 physicians at Mississauga hospitals have died this week. 1st memo Monday, 2nd Tuesday, 3rd Thursday. Cause of death wasn’t shared in the memo, but how many times have 3 doctors died in 1 week, days after the hospital started administering the 4th shot to staff” This is in addition to the physician who worked at North York General who died this week while out running. How many more “coincidences” will people accept? These shots need to be pulled.”

All were young doctors, as readers can see from their photos (below).

