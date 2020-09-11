Thousands sign petition urging prosecution of Pelosi for violating covid orders

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2020

A petition urging San Francisco leaders to prosecute House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for violating local coronavirus lockdown rules after she went maskless in receiving indoor salon services has been signed by more than 21,000 people.

The petition, which aims for 25,000 signatures, is addressed to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott and urges city leaders to prosecute the 81-year-old Pelosi for breaking coronavirus rules and restrictions — which have barred indoor salon services — during her August 31 visit to eSalon.

“Laws aren’t just for the ‘little people,’ ” the petition reads. “Not only did Nancy Pelosi knowingly violate health ordinances, but just destroyed a business because she couldn’t take an ounce of responsibility.”

“The salon owner gets death threats, while Pelosi has paid ZERO price for her hypocrisy,” the petition continues. “At a very minimum, Nancy Pelosi must be prosecuted by San Francisco for her flaunting of COVID regulations. Now!”

Pelosi has refused to apologize for flouting the rules, which have kept businesses locked down for months. Instead, she vilified the salon owner and claimed to be the victim of a “setup.”

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times and that when they said, what, we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time, and that we can set up that time, I trusted that,” Pelosi said. “As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

Erica Kious, owner of the salon, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that she is closing her business due to the fallout from exposing the Pelosi’s visit.

“I am actually done in San Francisco and closing my doors, unfortunately,” Kious said. “I started to just get a ton of phone calls, text messages, emails, all my Yelp reviews … saying that they hope I go under and that I fail. So just a lot of negativity towards my business.”

A GoFundMe for Kious raised over $336,000, which she will use for “business purposes.”

“At the conclusion of this fundraiser, ALL donations will go directly to Erica to pay off any debts from the business that she is forced to shut down, expenses to relocate and reopen in a new location,” Amy Tarkanian, the organizer of the fundraiser, wrote.

