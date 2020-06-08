Thoughts on the organized (not spontaneous) national insurrection

FPI / June 8, 2020

By Christopher W Holton, Center for Security Policy



It is possible to despise the actions of the police officer in Minneapolis who killed George Floyd and at the same time despise the actions of the rioters, looters and, particularly, the criminal Antifa element.

It should be abundantly clear to anyone who is paying close attention that the unrest we are seeing in numerous cities across America is not a spontaneous, genuine response to the killing of George Floyd, but rather a planned, organized insurrection prepared by Marxist-anarchist organizations.

These groups have commandeered the frustration and outrage felt by many Americans and have literally hijacked that anger and used it to instigate violence. Their rhetoric and manifestos reveal a radical, extremist agenda designed to fundamentally alter American society, if not outright attempt to overthrow the constitution of the United States. In short, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and especially Antifa, are seditious movements whose goal it is to overthrow the U.S. constitution. These organizations should be fringe movements but for apparent generous levels of funding that have enabled them to appear more numerous than they actually are.

The fact that so many in the so-called “mainstream” liberal and progressive community have strenuously defended Antifa and its ilk (and in some cases family members of prominent Democrat politicians have been directly involved with Antifa) is further evidence that there is a definite lack of commitment to the U.S. Constitution on the political Left. I have witnessed this first-hand.

During my work with the Center for Security Policy to conduct education and outreach on American Laws for American Courts legislation, which is crafted to protect individual fundamental constitutional rights against foreign laws and foreign legal doctrines, I was harassed and subjected to ad hominem attacks from Soros-funded organizations like Think Progress, while other Soros-funded organizations doled out large levels of funding to attempt to derail our attempt to preserve individual fundamental constitutional rights. The radical leftist Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) even labeled us “haters” for attempting to protect and promote the constitution’s Bill of Rights. Interestingly, the SPLC has not seen fit to label Antifa a hate group, despite its well-documented history of violence and hate-filled vitriol.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has many sincere activist members who seek to correct and eliminate what they see as racial injustices, disparities and discrimination. However, there can be no doubt whatsoever that the Black Lives Matter movement was founded by self-described Marxists and has its origins in Marxism, a hateful, totalitarian system that has been relegated to the ash bin of history around the world, save Red China, North Korea and Cuba.

I’m convinced that most organizations, corporations and leaders are ignorant as to the origins and Marxist philosophy of BLM. But those who are aware of its Marxism worry me and they should worry us all, not because of race, but because Marxism is a threat to the constitution that many of us took an oath to defend against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

That’s why it is so wrong and so telling when supporters of BLM object to anyone saying “All Lives Matter.” What they’re doing is attempting to enforce mob tyranny. You’re not allowed to disagree. In fact, you’re not allowed to stray from their dogma at all. You must stay between their lines or else you are labeled a racist … even if you happen to be black.

The same goes for the NFL protests. First of all, let me go on record as saying that no one should feel compelled to listen to the views of NFL players, coaches or executives on matters not having to do with football—whether they are liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican, black or white. These are football players. But as Daniel Patrick Moynihan once famously said, “You’re entitled to your opinion but you’re not entitled to your own facts.” Those associated with the NFL who profess support for the BLM movement now claim that when someone, like Drew Brees, calls for respecting the flag and the National Anthem, they are “distracting” from the BLM movement and message.

The opposite is in fact true. By choosing to conduct their protests during the playing of the National Anthem at the NFL games, it was the protesters who brought respect/disrespect for the flag into the discussion and thus created the distraction. I would maintain that the players who started the “kneeling during the Anthem” phenomenon knew exactly what they were doing and now they are dishonestly accusing anyone who calls for respecting the flag and the Anthem of insensitivity or, worse, outright racism. Does anyone really honestly believe Drew Brees is a racist? Does anyone think that Colin Kaepernick didn’t purposely choose the National Anthem ceremony for his protest? The truth sometimes hurts and Kaepernick did his own cause a disservice by using that venue as a forum. Drew Brees was right and Tyrann Mathieu is wrong: BLM created the distraction, not those who pointed out the obvious. Moreover, when disrespect for the flag and the National Anthem is coupled with an organization with a Marxist ideology, it becomes a much more serious issue and no one should be intimidated into not expressing their opinion about it. To do so is to practice Marxist tyranny, whether Tyrann Mathieu knows it or not.

Antifa is clearly a terrorist organization. In fact, it is a terrorist organization of global reach, with cells in 18 countries. Its modern origins go back to the Red Army Faction in West Germany during the Cold War. Antifa aims to overthrow the U.S. constitution. It should be designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, its leaders apprehended and its members disbanded. There is a great deal of data to support this. I urge readers to see for themselves.

What the U.S. is now experiencing is a violent insurrection timed to disrupt the U.S. election. Preventing that insurrection from achieving its goals should be paramount right now.

The future of our country is at stake. The constitution must be defended.

Christopher Holton is Vice President for Outreach at the Center for Security Policy.

FPI, Free Press International

