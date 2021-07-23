‘This is your home’: Illegal DREAMers meet Kamala Harris at White House

by WorldTribune Staff, July 23, 2021

Team Biden proudly displayed its open borders policy on Thursday as Kamala Harris put out the White House welcome mat for a group of illegal so-called DREAMers.

“I want to make clear to the DREAMers that are here, and to those who are watching from home, this is your home, this is your home, and we see you and you are not alone,” Harris said to the illegals who were brought into the White House.

“Many umm have been living recently these years — a life of uncertainty even though this is the only country they have ever known,” she said. “They deserve a pathway to citizenship.”

DREAMer refers to an immigrant youth who qualifies for the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act. The DREAM Act was introduced in Congress in 2001 but has never been passed into law.

Dreamers are also frequently referred to as “DACA recipients.”

A federal judge last week ruled the Obama era Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is illegal and blocked new enrollments.

According to reports, more than 800,000 illegals are currently protected under the DACA program.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, a George W. Bush appointee, found that the Department of Homeland Security violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and “illegally implemented” the policy.

VP Kamala Harris’ message to Dreamers: “They deserve a pathway to citizenship. And so I want to make clear, to the Dreamers who are here and those who are watching from home, this is your home.” pic.twitter.com/Fwmr5ssfeF — The Recount (@therecount) July 22, 2021

