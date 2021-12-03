This is Australia? Woman in Covid internment camp threatened with fine for crossing yellow line

by WorldTribune Staff, December 3, 2021
A woman who has never tested positive for the virus was forced into a camp for being a contact of someone who did. In a surreal video, camp overseers threaten her with a $5,000 fine for stepping over a yellow line painted on the porch of her holding facility.
This is really happening.
