Things that don’t add up: Ukraine sells arms to Bangladesh, demands more from U.S.?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2022

Ukraine’s first lady, in and address before the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, said Ukraine was “grateful” for the billions of dollars in aid it has received from Team Biden thus far.

Then, she asked for more.

“I am asking for something now I would never want to ask. I am asking for weapons,” Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, told members of Congress. “Weapons that would not be used to wage a war on somebody else’s land but to protect one’s home and the right to wake up alive in that home.”

The curious few in independent media noted that Zelenska’s plea for weapons came days after a Ukrainian cargo plane carrying munitions from Serbia to Bangladesh crashed in northern Greece.

The crash on Saturday killed all eight of the Ukrainian crew members on board, Greek and Serbian authorities said on Sunday.

Authorities said witnesses described how the aircraft had come down in a ball of flames near the city of Kavala before exploding on impact in corn fields around midnight local time. Earlier the pilot had reported engine trouble and had requested an emergency landing. Drone images from the scene showed smoldering debris from the Antonov An-12 aircraft strewn across fields.

The aircraft is a Soviet cargo plane.

Blogger Don Surber noted: “Huh? Since February Zelensky has DEMANDED the United States and other Western nations arm his country after Putin invaded the country. Ordinarily, I would agree except Zelensky is a crook who instead of investigating Biden for corruption helped Democrats impeach Trump. Thanks to lobbying and great PR, Zelensky got the aid. Now the man who said he was running out of ammunition is selling munitions to Bangladesh? It took a cargo plane crash in Greece this weekend for the world to discover this.”

Kyiv-based Meridian operated the plane which was carrying 11 tons of munitions. Both Reuters and the Daily Mail described the munitions as training material.

“Congress should investigate but Biden and Milley left $83 billion worth of military equipment behind when they surrendered Afghanistan back to the Taliban last August and Congress did nothing,” Surber noted. “But where is the American media? What good is it if it does not inform us?”

Meanwhile, Surber added, “our corrupt Congress bends over backward for the Zelensky Gun Runner Family.”

