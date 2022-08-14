‘They don’t want to know’: Vaccine deaths still ignored by medical establishment, politicians, media

by WorldTribune Staff, August 14, 2022

The medical establishment, vaccine-pushing politicians, and the media which support them are not inquiring about deaths caused by the Covid vaccines because “they don’t want to know,” the executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation wrote.

“Medical examiners aren’t assessing that the vaccines can cause death because they aren’t doing the proper tests. They don’t order the tests because they don’t want to know,” Steve Kirsch noted in a substack.com analysis on Aug. 13.

“The CDC isn’t requesting that these tests be done either. They don’t want to know,” Kirsch wrote. “Family members could request the tests be done on the tissue samples of those who are deceased. They don’t want to know the truth either (it’s too painful).”

Doctors are well aware that the vaccine is killing people, but they will not enter it in the death certificate “because they don’t want to be fired, lose their hospital privileges, and lose their license to practice medicine. So they shut up too,” Kirsch wrote.

Since it is rewarded based on how many people get the jab, the CDC would never conduct a study on vaccine deaths as “it would instantly end the vaccination program,” Kirsch wrote.

“The CDC is NEVER going to ask ANYONE to do the proper tests to determine causality. NFW. Not going to happen. They do not want to know. That’s why they won’t debate any of us about the deaths. No intellectual curiosity,” Kirsch added. “And Biden is never going to ask the CDC to do it either. Biden doesn’t want to look bad.”

Kirsch posted videos of interviews he conducted with a physician who said just one person is carrying out the proper tests to determine if a death was caused by the vaccine and a hospital employee who was fired after filing a report with VAERS and stating that her father’s death was caused by the vaccine.

Dr. Ryan Cole, in his interview with Kirsch, recommended German Dr. Mick Burkhardt’s protocol for autopsy.

Cole also said: “On section II.2 I would also consider TLR4 stains on heart microscopic slides. I would also add a SARS cov2 nucleocapsid antibody test to all microscopic tissue sections where spike is found to verify damage by viral infection vs vaccine tissue damage.”

Key takeaways from Kirsch’s interview with Cole:

• The damage done by the vaccine is in many cases microscopic so it will not show up on any of the standard tests. This is true for both vaccine deaths as well as the vaccine injured.

• The reason medical examiners aren’t finding any vaccine-related deaths is because they aren’t doing the right tests. If you don’t do the specialized tests, you’ll find nothing. Only one person is doing these tests.

• There is no reason the CDC shouldn’t be requiring these tests be done on anyone who dies within 30 days of vaccination.

• You can even do the tests on the preserved tissue samples if someone is already dead. So any time there was an autopsy done, even if it was years ago, we can now go back in and assess whether it was caused by the vaccine. So the CDC could now confirm that all those cases which it ruled to be not vaccine related were in fact correctly or incorrectly assessed. However, there is no chance in hell that they would do that.

One of the commenters asked whether there are tests that can be done while you are still alive to determine if you are in imminent danger of dying from a “telltale clot” that might kill you. His answer:

Cole also said it was “extremely hard to detect by current technologies” whether individuals are in imminent danger from the vaccines. “The clot density is so similar to normal human physiology. So many are at such considerable clinical risk, in the absolute blind current abilities to confirm. The clots are micro, small, medium, dense….very hard to macroscopically find. The clots ARE DEATH. Hence the black box J and J warnings about them, but the FDA and CDC ignored that Pfizer and Moderna had far higher clotting effects in VAERS.”

In the second interview, Kirsch spoke with hospital worker Deb Conrad and Gina Doane, who said that her father was killed by the Covid jab.

Conrad worked at the hospital and filed the VAERS report on the case of Doane’s father. She was featured on an episode of The Highwire and was fired days after the episode aired.

Conrad was “courageous,” Kirsch noted. “Half the people in the hospital knew people were being killed, but they knew if they spoke out, they would lose their jobs. So everyone else remained silent (though some quit rather than take the shot). This is why there are shortages in hospitals, airlines, etc. A lot of people refuse to be coerced into taking a shot that could kill or injure them.”

Key points made in the interview with Conrad and Doane:

• There is absolutely no doubt that the vaccine killed Doane’s father. None of the “explanations” by the physicians fit the observations. The most likely cause of death by a mile is vaccine death.

• There was never a pandemic of the unvaccinated. After the vaccines rolled out, the ICUs were filled with vaccinated patients. But “technically” they didn’t meet the 2 week criteria so they were “unvaccinated.” This is the big magic trick for misleading people that it is the “unvaccinated” who are dying.

• It is for the U.S. government to reward hospitals for killing people. There is no reason for this.

• The interview goes over the VAERS report for Doane’s dad in detail. So you can understand and see how to find the VAERS report, how to expand the record, and how to interpret the medical jargon.

• There was no autopsy.

• Doane couldn’t get the records changed even with a lawyer.

• There probably wouldn’t have been a VAERS report filed if Doane didn’t get lucky to have met with Conrad.

• The doctors diagnosed Doane’s father with Covid even before they had a PCR test. The PCR test came back negative.

The interviews can be viewed below:

Dr. Ryan Cole interview

Deb Conrad/Gina Doane interview

