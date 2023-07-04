‘The Sound of Freedom’ is already a box office hit even before its July 4 opening

by WorldTribune Staff, July 4, 2023

Before even hitting the theaters on July 4, the human trafficking thriller “Sound of Freedom” had racked up over $10 million in pre-sales and had a critic score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The new film by Angel Studios is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent who quits his job to rescue children from global sex traffickers.

“Industry experts are telling us this surge in pre-sales is stunning the whole industry, but we believe the Angels marshaling their resources for this film aim for it to stun people outside of our industry, to wake audiences all over the globe to the plight of these children,” Angel Studios Senior Vice President of Global Distribution Jared Geesey told the Washington Examiner. “We are now closer to our goal of selling 2 million tickets this opening week to symbolize the 2 million children who are trapped in the horrors of trafficking each year.”

The film features Jim Caviezel from “The Passion of the Christ”; Academy Award-winner Mira Sorvino from “Mighty Aphrodite”; and Bill Camp from “12 Years a Slave”. It was produced by Eduardo Verastegui and was written and directed by Alejandro Monteverde.

“The dream of being able to use my eyes as a window into these operations is coming true,” Ballard told the Washington Examiner. “People get to see what I saw and I experienced, and I hope that turns into a great light that can be the great disinfectant to this dark, dark plague of child sex slavery.”

Ballard (Caviezel) uncovered his life’s mission after freeing a seven-year-old boy that was kidnapped. When the young boy asked Ballard to find his sister who was also kidnapped, Ballard decided to devote his life to rescuing children from sex slavery.

Ballard (Caviezel) notes of child trafficking in the film: “It has already passed the illegal arms trade, and soon it’s going to pass the drug trade. You can sell a bag of cocaine one time, the child five to ten times.”

Caviezel said: “I am so proud to be a part of this impactful film. In fact, I’d say this is the second most important film I’ve done after ‘The Passion Of The Christ.’ ”

“ ‘Sound of Freedom’ is respectfully and stunningly filmed, based on real events of undercover heroes bringing hope to many,” said Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios. “This film will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with suspense and encourage all of us to take action.”

Tickets for the film may be purchased or paid forward using Angel Studios’s “Pay It Forward” software , which allows people to purchase tickets on behalf of others.

