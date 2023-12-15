The rest of the story: Trump’s side, Dec. 15, 2023

by WorldTribune Staff, December 15, 2023

As a public service to long-suffering media consumers, here are former President Donald Trump’s latest and always entertaining fact-checks on MSM regurgitations of prevailing “news” narratives:

I got Impeached TWICE, was found NOT GUILTY, TWICE, but the Democrats never gave me the benefit or luxury of an Impeachment INQUIRY. Had they done so I never would have been Impeached. They went straight to a Trial, before knowing anything about my complete and total innocence. WITCH HUNT! It was disgraceful. Biden is lucky to only have an Inquiry, and he’s GUILTY AS HELL!

My Financial Statements were extremely “undervalued,” as opposed to “overvalued,” which totally disproves and nullifies the New York State Attorney General’s politically biased and motivated (“I will get Trump!”) Fake Lawsuit against me. In other words, I am worth Billions of Dollars more than is shown on my very Conservative Financial Statements, THE EXACT OPPOSITE OF THE A.G. WITCH HUNT!!! In addition to that, I have a 100% Disclaimer and Non-reliance Clause, stating CLEARLY that the user must do their own analysis and due-diligence. That’s what the banks stated IN Court that they did, and were PAID IN FULL, ON TIME AND ON SCHEDULE. NO VICTIMS, ONLY SUCCESS AND PROFITS. Hopefully, Judge Engoron, who should have never taken this NON JURY Trial, or should have dismissed it long ago, will show that the New York State Judicial System is ALIVE, RESPECTED, AND WELL. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!

Why didn’t the Deranged Jack Smith “Team” file their lawsuit 3 years ago? Because they wanted to file it right in the middle of my campaign, that’s why. Now, all of a sudden, they want to RUSH. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

Biden had 150 Suspicious Activity Reports!!! I never had one!!! As the media has reported, my banks were thrilled with me as a customer, yet I get sued by the Racist A.G. of New York State. WITCH HUNT!

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines