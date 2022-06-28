The new normal: Healthy young people dying ‘suddenly’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 28, 2022

Comedian Nick Nemeroff, 32.

Dani Hampson, 34, fiancée of UK X Factor star Tom Mann.

The 20-year-old nephew of actor Josh Gad.

All young. All healthy. All died “suddenly” and “unexpectedly” in the past few days.

“Fortunately for the vaccine makers, no health authority in the world is investigating these deaths because healthy young people dying in their sleep is the new normal,” Steve Kirsch wrote in a June 21 analysis on substack.com.

“There is no question that young people are dying in their sleep at an extraordinary rate never seen before.”

Nemeroff died on Monday, his family said in a statement mourning his “sudden passing.” The cause of his death was not released. He was in perfect health before passing.

Canada’s CBC News reported that his manager, Morgan Flood of Grand Wave Entertainment, said that Nemeroff “died in his sleep.”

After getting the vaccine in February of 2021, Nemeroff (some say jokingly) tweeted: “Ok so I got the vaccine and it did have a side effect…the area the needle went into (if I had to describe it I’d say like, on the top part of my upper arm. If that makes sense?) hurt a bit after. Seems ok now but honestly do NOT recommend getting it & wish I could take it back.”

Hampson, who worked as a publicist, did not suffer from any known health problems and her cause of death is unknown. She died on the morning of what should have been her marriage to Mann, The Sun reported.

Mann posted on social media following Hampson’s passing: “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June. On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak.”

Gad, the Frozen actor, announced Sunday that his 20-year-old nephew Marco died in his sleep.

“The Frozen actor, 41, announced Sunday that his “brilliant, creative and loving” 20-year-old nephew Marco died in his sleep.” Suddenlyitis tragically strikes again.https://t.co/KnFVBD6Rel — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 28, 2022

“Healthy young kids rarely died in their sleep before the COVID vaccine rolled out,” Kirsch noted in a previous substack post in which he noted the passing of the 17-year-old daughter of Illinois Democrat Rep. Sean Casten.

Gwen Casten was vaccinated and died in her sleep.

Kirsch noted: “Will Sean Casten use this as an opportunity to learn more about how dangerous the vaccines are? Unfortunately, that’s very unlikely to happen. I think he will convince himself that: his daughter’s death was “unexplained,” these unexplained deaths are ONLY happening to vaccinated kids is simply “bad luck” these deaths, which only started happening after the COVID vaccines rolled out, are “unexplained” and continue to be a cheerleader for the COVID vaccines. That’s the real tragedy here.”

The following come straight from the vaccine adverse event reporting system VAERS:

• A healthy 7-year-old boy arrived at the hospital in a lethargic and listless state on Feb. 16, 2022, just 13 days after he received the Covid vaccine. The boy went into shock and had a cardiac arrest. The Emergency Department staff was unable to revive him, so pronounced him dead. (VAERS 2152560)

• A 7-year-old girl is found dead in her bed 11 days after vaccination. She developed a mild fever and a cough the day before her death. She tested negative for Covid, but positive for flu like several others in her family. She died on Dec. 10, 2021 (VAERS 1975356)

• An 8-year-old boy from Mississippi died 7 days after his second dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine after being found blue and lifeless at home. He was rushed to the hospital with a full code in process. A pulse was detected several times, but the boy ultimately died in the ICU. The medical report noted anaphylaxis, shock-associated circulatory or cardiac conditions and possible multisystem inflammatory syndrome. He did not have COVID but had been vomiting in the hours prior to his death on Feb 11, 2022. (VAERS 2109625)

• A healthy 13-year-old Michigan County boy died in his sleep three days after getting his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in mid-June. He had complained of fever and fatigue after the jab. (VAERS 1406840) The autopsy showed Jacob Clynick’s heart was enlarged and had fluid around it, but the subsequent report from the CDC and Michigan authorities denied finding any evidence that the vaccine caused the death of this previously healthy boy with no underlying medical conditions.

“Doctors will tell you: healthy kids do not die in their sleep unexpectedly for no reason,” Kirsch wrote. “The COVID vaccine is the most likely cause, hands down, for any child who has been vaccinated with the COVID vaccine and later dies in their sleep.”

Kirsch added: “Nobody in mainstream media thinks all of these deaths are a problem.”

Here are some tragic reports which demonstrate the stunning new normal:

