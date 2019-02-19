The list of fake hate crimes lengthens in hate-Trump era

by WorldTribune Staff, February 19, 2019

It appears that Jussie Smollett will join the long list of performers who have manufactured hate crimes in the Trump era.

Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men shouting “This is MAGA country” near his Chicago apartment on Jan. 29. Suspicion that it was all a hoax was bolstered after reports said that the Empire actor had paid two friends to help stage the “assault.”

TMZ reported on Feb. 19 that there is a 50/50 chance that a grand jury will begin weighing an indictment of Smollett, who could be charged with felony filing a false police report.

Washington Times correspondent Rowan Scarborough noted that a “ ‘fake news’ subculture of hoaxes, post Donald Trump’s campaign and election, has erupted.”

“Whether its anti-black graffiti at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School, nooses in Mississippi or Catholic students at the Lincoln Memorial, hoaxes have become a common tactic of the Left. The trend has two key points: The hoaxes rail against America as an intolerant evil place, and they are instantly embraced by the mainstream media, Hollywood and liberals.”

Some of the most outrageous fake hate crimes since President Donald Trump was elected:

November 2016 – A Muslim woman at the University of Michigan received national attention from national outlets like The Washington Post after she claimed a drunk 20-something man threatened to light her on fire if she didn’t remove her hijab. The university condemned the “hateful attack,” which turned out to be a hoax.”

November 2016: Taylor Volk, an openly bisexual senior at North Park University claimed to be the target of hateful notes and emails following Trump’s election. Volk told NBC News that “I just want them to stop.” But the “them” referenced by Volk turned out to be herself, as the whole story was fabricated.

November 2016: Philadelphia woman Ashley Boyer claimed she was harassed at a gas station by white, Trump-supporting males, one of whom pulled a weapon on her. Boyer claimed that the men “proceeded to talk about the election and how they’re glad they won’t have to deal with n—–s much longer.” Boyer deleted her post after it went viral and claimed the men had been caught and were facing criminal charges. Local police debunked her account.

November 2016: An 18-year-old Muslim woman in Louisiana claimed that two white men, one of whom was wearing a Trump hat, attacked and robbed her, taking her wallet and hijab while yelling racial slurs. She later admitted to the Lafayette Police Department that she made the whole thing up.

December 2016: An 18-year-old Muslim woman in New York claimed to have been attacked by a group of Donald Trump supporters on the subway while onlookers did nothing. The woman, Yasmin Seweid, would go on to confess that she fabricated the story.

November 2016: As tales of Trump-inspired “hate crimes” were spread far and wide by liberal journalists after Trump’s election, one online prankster decided to test just easy it was to fool journalists. The prankster sent Mic.com writer Sarah Harvard a fictitious story in which a Native American claimed to have been harassed by an alleged Trump supporter who thought she was Mexican. Despite no evidence backing up the claim, Harvard spread the fake story, emails the prankster shared with The Daily Caller showed.

April 2017: Media outlets didn’t wait to find out who was behind a string of bomb threats targeting synagogues and Jewish schools before linking the threats to Trump. A U.S.-Israeli man was charged in April 2017 and indicted in February 2018 for the threats. A former reporter for The Intercept was also charged in March 2017 with making several copycat threats.

May 2017: A church organist was arrested after he was found responsible for spray-painting a swastika, an anti-gay slur and the words “Heil Trump” on his own church in November 2016. When the story first broke, media outlets tied the hoax to Trump’s election. “The offensive graffiti at St. David’s is among numerous incidents that have occurred in the wake of Trump’s Election Day win,” The Washington Post reported at the time.

May 2017: Students at St. Olaf college in Minnesota staged protests and boycotted classes after racist notes targeting black students were found around campus, earning coverage in national media outlets like The Washington Post. It later came out that a black student was responsible for the racist notes. The student carried out the hoax in order to “draw attention to concerns about the campus climate,” the university announced.

November 2017: A student at Kansas State University filed a police report in November 2017 over racist graffiti left on his car. “Go Home N***** Boy” and “Whites Only,” read the racist graffiti, which the student later admitted to writing himself.

September 2018: A New York woman was charged after police determined she fabricated a story about white teens yelling racial slurs and “Trump 2016” at her and leaving a racist note on her car.

November 2018: Several racist notes at Drake University were actually the work of one of the students who had been targeted by the notes. “The fact that the actions of the student who has admitted guilt were propelled by motives other than hate does not minimize the worry and emotional harm they caused, but should temper fears,” university president Marty Martin said afterwards.

January 2019: National media outlets pounced on a selectively edited video from the March for Life that showed Native American activist Nathan Phillips beating a drum in front of a group of boys from Covington Catholic High School. The students were branded by a slew of corporate media and many celebrities as MAGA hat-wearing racists. A longer video emerged showing the students were not the instigators.

October 2016 (bonus hoax). One week before Trump was elected, leftist media outlets ran headlines like “A Black Church Burned in the Name of Trump” after a black church in Greenville, Mississippi, was set on fire and spray painted with the words “Vote Trump.” The Washington Post’s original coverage of the incident read in part,” Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons called the fire a ‘hateful and cowardly act,’ sparked by the incendiary rhetoric of GOP nominee Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.” But the church was set on fire by one of the church’s own congregants, who is black.

