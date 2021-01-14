The Left’s unchecked reign of terror did not wait until Jan. 20

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 14, 2021

Donald J. Trump is and has been the most hated figure ever in Washington. The reasons are obvious. Donald Trump, unlike those in D.C.’s taxpayer- and special interest-funded money matrix, made his money the old fashioned way. He is beholden to no one in the Swamp.

And why the rush to get rid of the man who is one week away from the inauguration of his successor? Again, the answer is obvious. He has the data and the goods on everyone in the Swamp. The dissemination of that information that is vital to the proper functioning of the American democracy, must be blocked at all costs.

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said during the impeachment hearing on Jan. 13: “This is a DEEPLY unpopular impeachment. The American people wish we were here dealing with coronavirus, not the virus of Trump hatred…a virus Democrats seem to have found no vaccine for.”

Washington Times reporter Valerie Richardson noted on Jan. 13 that “the rush to banish” Trump “from the public square” over the breach of the U.S. Capitol “is threatening to engulf vast swaths” of America.

In the week since the siege on the Capitol, dozens of major U.S. corporations have halted donations to Republican lawmakers who objected to the 2020 election certification.

“Warnings about hiring Trump administration officials are circulating, while right-tilting Twitter accounts are being de-amplified with dramatic declines in their followers,” Richardson noted.

Leftists in politics, Big Tech and the media insist that such measures are necessary to stop Trump and his supporters from “whipping up another insurrection.”

Alex Berenson, a former New York Times reporter and covid lockdown critic, tweeted that that it would be “[h]ard to overstate what a titanic shift we’re seeing: one party and much of the media are engaged in an increasingly organized effort to use private companies — not just tech companies, ALL private companies — to punish people for their political views.”

In addition to being dropped from Twitter and suspended from Facebook and YouTube, the PGA canceled tournaments at Trump’s golf course. Several major banks have stopped lending to the Trump Organization, and New York City canceled its contracts.

Eric Trump, the president’s son, blamed the “age of cancel culture,” saying in an interview with The Associated Press that it was “something that they have been doing to us and others for years.”

What’s different in 2021 is the magnitude. The leftist group UltraViolet posted a list of corporate donations to the anti-certification Republicans and warned that the companies were “complicit and now must be held accountable for how they have funded hate and fascism.”

Randall Lane, chief content officer and editor of Forbes, warned that anyone who hires one of five prominent Trump administration figures will be treated as if “everything your company or firm talks about is a lie.”

Steve Forbes, who serves as editor-in-chief, said he disagreed with the op-ed and warned of a return to the blacklist era of the 1950s.

“This is reminiscent of what we had in the 1950s during the McCarthy era where there were blacklists, the Hollywood 10,” Mr. Forbes said on “Fox & Friends.” “People were denied work because of their political beliefs, and there are other dark periods in our American history. We’re not going to blacklist and the like.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, said Wednesday during the impeachment debate that “Democrats can raise bail for rioters and looters this summer, but somehow when Republicans condemn all the violence, the violence this summer, the violence last week, somehow we’re wrong.”

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted on Jan. 14:

The Democrats hated Donald Trump back in his campaign days — and so did many of his own Republican Party. The Democrats hated Donald Trump during his presidency, and his outing of globalist elitists, his condemnation of foreign entities that were stealing America’s greatness, his pushback against special interests and radical interests and socialist-slash-communist interests that handed U.S. enemies far too much influence and power over U.S. citizens — and so did many Republicans. The Democrats hated Donald Trump so much they plotted his impeachment before he was even inaugurated — and no doubt, so did many Republicans. And that’s why he’s being shoved to such muddy sidelines now. That’s why Democrats and even some Republicans are lining up in droves to sue him, to jail him, to put him somewhere he can never have a voice or stage of influence again. The Democrats and many Republicans hated Trump — hate Trump — and like hungry wolves and lust-filled demons are firing off every political dart they can to make sure he’s gone, removed, erased. Forgotten. But even Democrats must know that at a certain point, an attack becomes so over-the-top, so uncalled-for, so brutal that even those initially in support of the attack start to see the brutality as unwarranted. Their instincts tell them they went too far. They start to feel a bit of shock, even remorse, at what they’ve done. The larger public sees the outrage and unrighteous treatment for what it is — outrageous and unrighteous. It’s at that point, the victim becomes a martyr.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media