The ‘great reset’ timeline, 2014 to 2021

by WorldTribune Staff, May 17, 2021

Since planting the first seed for the so-called “great reset” at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland in 2014, leftist elites were clamoring for a global crisis to latch onto.

That came in 2020.

As WEF founder Klaus Schwab, one of the architects of the great reset, said: “The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, re-imagine, and reset our world to create a healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future.”

The great reset calls for “a complete makeover of society under a technocratic regime of un-elected bureaucrats who want to dictate how the world is run from the top down, leveraging invasive technologies to track and trace your every move while censoring and silencing anyone who dares not comply,” Tim Hinchliffe noted in an analysis published on May 15 by Global Research.

Schwab set out to sell the great reset of the world order in three simple steps, the analysis noted:

Announce your intention to revamp every aspect of society with global governance, and keep repeating that message; When your message isn’t getting through, simulate fake pandemic scenarios that show why the world needs a great reset; If the fake pandemic scenarios aren’t persuasive enough, wait a couple months for a real global crisis to occur, and repeat step one.

In May, 2018, the WEF actually partnered with Johns Hopkins to simulate a fictitious pandemic. It was called “Clade X” and was set up to see how prepared the world be if it were ever faced with such a crisis.

In October of 2019, the WEF teamed-up with Johns Hopkins and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to stage Event 201, another pandemic exercise.

“Both simulations concluded that the world wasn’t prepared for a global pandemic,” Hinchliffe wrote.

Less than six months after the conclusion of Event 201, which specifically simulated a coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared that the coronavirus had reached pandemic status on March 11, 2020.

Since then, Hinchliffe noted, just about every scenario covered in the Clade X and Event 201 simulations has come into play, including:

• Governments implementing lockdowns worldwide

• The collapse of many industries

• Growing mistrust between governments and citizens

• A greater adoption of biometric surveillance technologies

• Social media censorship in the name of combating misinformation

• The desire to flood communication channels with “authoritative” sources

• A global lack of personal protective equipment

• The breakdown of international supply chains

• Mass unemployment

• Rioting in the streets

After the nightmare scenarios had fully materialized by mid-2020, the WEF founder declared “now is the time for a “Great Reset”.

Between 2014 and 2017, Hinchliffe noted, “the WEF called to reshape, restart, reboot, and reset the global order every single year, each aimed at solving various ‘crises.’ ”

• 2014: WEF publishes meeting agenda entitled “The Reshaping of the World: Consequences for Society, Politics and Business.”

• 2015: WEF publishes article in collaboration with VOX EU called “We need to press restart on the global economy.”

• 2016: WEF holds panel called “How to reboot the global economy.”

• 2017: WEF publishes article saying “Our world needs a reset in how we operate.”

In 2018, the Davos elites “turned their heads towards simulating fake pandemic scenarios to see how prepared the world would be in the face of a different crisis,” Hinchliffe noted.

The Event 201 recommendations called for greater collaboration between the public and private sectors while emphasizing the importance of establishing partnerships with un-elected, global institutions such as the WHO, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the International Air Transport Organization, to carry out a centralized response.

One of the recommendations calls for governments to partner with social media companies and news organization to censor content and control the flow of information.

According to the Event 201 report, “Governments will need to partner with traditional and social media companies to research and develop nimble approaches to countering misinformation. National public health agencies should work in close collaboration with WHO to create the capability to rapidly develop and release consistent health messages. For their part, media companies should commit to ensuring that authoritative messages are prioritized and that false messages are suppressed including through the use of technology.”

Sound familiar?

“Throughout 2020, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have been censoring, suppressing, and flagging any coronavirus-related information that goes against WHO recommendations as a matter of policy, just as Event 201 had recommended,” Hinchliffe noted.

“Big Tech companies also deployed the same content suppression tactics during the 2020 U.S. presidential election — slapping ‘disputed’ claims on content that questioned election integrity.”

Hinchliffe added: “The Davos elites said they wanted a global reset of the economy many years ago. They role-played what would happen if a pandemic were to occur. And now they’re saying that the great reset ideology is the solution to the pandemic, and it must be enacted quickly.”

