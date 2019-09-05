The fix is in: Obama, Lynch knew FBI was spying on Trump, Gingrich says

by WorldTribune Staff, September 3, 2019

President Barack Obama and his attorney general, Loretta Lynch, almost certainly knew the FBI was spying on the Trump campaign but, because “the fix is in,” they will likely never be held to account, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said.

It is not “conceivable” that Obama and Lynch were unaware of the FBI’s operations during the 2016 presidential campaign, Gingrich said in a Sept. 1 interview on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” with host John Catsimatidis.

“With everything we’re learning from the inspector general’s report, how is it conceivable that the attorney general and the president didn’t know about it?” asked Gingrich.

“So, part 1 is to go back and look at 2015, 2016, and ask, given what a hands-on and dynamic president that Barack Obama was, do you really believe all these things happened and the attorney general and the president didn’t know it?”

Gingrich continued, “Part 2 … there’s a story that the woman who tried to bribe her son into a university, that she and her husband got caught, that they’re now facing 40 years in jail. Now, how can we not prosecute Comey? How can we not prosecute McCabe? How can we say that they’ve done all the terrible things that the inspector general said they did, but they’re somehow above the law?

“People are not going to have any faith in the system until people who are guilty are prosecuted and are treated like everybody else. People are not going to have any faith in the system. … It’s clear that no matter how bad they were, the fix is in and they’re not going to be prosecuted.”

Meanwhile, a Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee predicted that the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s investigation into alleged abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) by the DOJ and FBI will result in indictments.

In an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona said Horowit’z report on FISA abuse would be more devastating than the IG’s report last week on ex-FBI Director James Comey’s mishandling and leaking of memos on conversations he’d had with President Trump.

“I anticipate that we will see some very stark revelations of manipulation of the whole system for political purposes,” Biggs said. “When you see that happen, that’s when I think you’re going to see references or referrals for indictments, and I think you are going to see some indictments.”

Biggs said he anticipated the FISA report will be released “probably mid-September.”

The Arizona lawmaker also pointed to the ongoing investigation by Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

“I think you are going to see some accountability there,” Biggs said.

