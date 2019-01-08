The ‘El Chapo’ solution would let Mexico pay for border wall

by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2019

Last week, Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order (EL CHAPO) Act, which would reserve any amounts forfeited as a result of the prosecution of “El Chapo” (Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Lorea) and other drug lords for border security and the completion of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Texas Republican has plenty of supporters of his idea which has been reported on in the past by WorldTribune. One of them is Chuck Norris.

“While Democrat and Republican leaders in Washington are polarized and in gridlock over how to pay for a wall on the U.S. southern border with Mexico, Sen. Ted Cruz is a Lone Ranger with a Tonto-sized idea riding into town to get the job done in a way that would cost taxpayers nothing at all,” Norris wrote in a Jan. 6 op-ed for WorldNetDaily.

The U.S. government “is presently pursuing the criminal forfeiture of more than $14 billion from El Chapo’s narcotic sales and other illicit profits,” Norris noted.

So, Norris asked, “does El Chapo have the money to fund our U.S. southern border wall?”

Dolia Estevez, who covers Mexico’s billionaires, politics and U.S.-Mexico relations, wrote in Forbes: “The 33-page indictment against El Chapo, filed in 2016 at the U.S. Eastern District of New York, does not dissect the $14 billion. It simply says that upon conviction, the U.S. will seek forfeiture of any property or contractual rights derived from the continuing criminal enterprise, ‘including but not limited to at least approximately a sum of money equal to $14 billion in United States currency.’ ”

David Gaddis, a former chief of enforcement operations at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), explained that the $14 billion “is a cumulative figure and based on his drug trafficking enterprise.” Gaddis said that between DEA and the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), “many companies associated with it are implicated in the money laundering aspect and will be targeted. …”

Norris noted that “Even CNN had to confess that a concrete slab that stretched the full length of the border and was 25 feet high (five feet underground and 20 feet above it) and steel reinforced would be somewhere in the neighborhood of $12 billion dollars and could be completed during a single term of a president. So, Washington would have $2 billion left over from El Chapo’s money for border personnel, drones and other electronic surveillance and securities.”

Norris continued: “Is Sen. Cruz’s EL CHAPO Act not a brilliant idea to fund the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico? And guess what? A Mexican pays for it after all – one evil hombre who has repeatedly raped America’s communities and the souls of precious millions through narcotics and other criminalities for the past three decades.”

