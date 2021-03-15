The duchess president? Meghan Markle reportedly has eyes on White House run

by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2021

Didn’t America fight a war to free itself from royals?

According to the Fleet Street rumor mill, the Duchess of Sussex who won the heart of Prince Harry now wants to bump it up a notch.

The UK’s Daily Mail reported on Sunday that Meghan Markle, feeling emboldened after her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, has already set the political wheels in motion.

“Meghan Markle will use the furor over her interview with Oprah to launch a political career which could take her all the way to the White House, if rumors circulating around Westminster last week turn out to be accurate,” The Daily Mail reported.

The report cited a senior British official “with strong links to Washington” as saying that Markle, 39, “was networking among senior Democrats with a view to building a campaign and fundraising teams for a tilt at the U.S. Presidency.”

The report cited an unnamed source claiming that “The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic Party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan‘s political ambitions and potential backers.”

Apparently, a friend of the Duchess told Vanity Fair that “one of the reasons she did not give up her American citizenship when she married into the Royal Family was to allow her to keep open the option of entering Washington politics,” The Mail report said.

“If she made it to the White House, Meghan would be the first female U.S. President — succeeding where Hillary Clinton narrowly failed four years ago — and the second non-white occupant of the Oval Office after Barack Obama,” the report continued.

“She would also be following in the footsteps of President Ronald Reagan, who was a Hollywood actor for four decades before switching to politics,” The Mail noted.

In the U.S., the Founding Fathers explicitly banned the government from granting titles of nobility under Article I of the Constitution. And that same clause would mean Markle would likely have to disavow her “duchess” title if she were actually to run for president, unless Congress granted an exception.

