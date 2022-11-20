The ‘died suddenly’ list continues to grow

by WorldTribune Staff, November 20, 2022

The list of young people dying “suddenly” and “unexpectedly” continues to grow.

Mark Crispin Miller continues to compile the tragic list on his substack.com “News from Underground” blog.

The following were from reports over the past month:

• Kayla Rose Lumpkins, a healthy 18-year-old from Texas died in her sleep on the day she took the Covid booster shot, a report cited her mother as saying. Lumpkins had just started college at the University of Texas.

“I found her dead in her bed the next morning. She had been sleeping in the same position she always did,” the grieving mother wrote in a social media post. “I am in complete shock. She was not sick. She acted like her normal self.”

The mother said that her daughter was physically healthy until she received her booster shot: “She had two [vaccines]. Then she had a third one for good measure. I’m telling you all, she was healthy. With her crazy schedule – choir, theater, drill team, morning practices, rehearsals, football game halftime performances, plays, concerts, excelling in her honor dual credit classes and everything else she did, there was no way she was sick. If she was, she wouldn’t have been able to do that.”

• Bethune-Cookman Universtiy announced on Oct. 31 that former women’s basketball standout Kendra Cooper passed away at the age of 27. The former Wildcats guard played for the from 2013-2017, where she had a decorated career, being named to two All-MEAC teams and leading the team to two regular season titles and two WNIT tournament appearances.

No cause of death was reported.

• Jackson State University on Nov. 9 reported the sudden and unexpected death of student-athlete Geronimo Warner. He was 21. JSU said that Warner was a management major from Phoenix and a guard on the JSU men’s basketball team.

No cause of death was reported.

• Lauren Ryan Boss passed away suddenly on Oct. 25 at the age of 21. She graduated from Merritt Island High School in Florida in 2019. She went on to continue her education at Southeastern University, graduating early at age 19, with a Bachelors in Practical Ministries. Upon graduation from college, she accepted a position on the creative team at Saints Church in Queens, New York, where she worked for the past two years, according to a Nov. 9 report.

No cause of death was reported.

• A 35-year-old Ohio firefighter died unexpectedly on Nov. 15, according to a local report. Thomas Harkelrode, of West Farmington, worked for the Niles and Middletown fire departments. He began working for Niles as a firefighter and paramedic in August 2018. The death is being investigated by the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office, although no details were released.

• Michael Lawrence Boland, 27, died unexpectedly of a pulmonary embolism on Nov. 7 in Jackson, Mississippi a report said. He was a three-time State 2A singles and doubles tennis champion at St. Joe, and an active member of the Bruins soccer and football teams.

• Callie Ann Marie Nicole Crowell, 18, of Stuart, Virginia passed away Nov. 8 at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, her obituary said. She was a cheerleader and Flag Corps Captain. She was active in the Girl Scouts earning her Bronze, Silver, and Gold Award which earned her the Triumph Award. She studied at the Patrick County Dancing Arts Center and was attending the University of Virginia on a full academic scholarship.

No cause of death was reported.

• Aiden Thieman, age 6, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 6, according to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend.

