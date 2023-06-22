The death of ‘cis’? Left’s control of sexuality language meets resistance

by WorldTribune Staff, June 22, 2023

On June 21, Elon Musk declared that “cis” and “cisgender” are slurs and that anyone on Twitter targeting others with the slurs can have their accounts suspended “at minimum.”

“With the might of Twitter behind the stigmatization of the term ‘cis,’ there is at least the possibility of rolling back this linguistic triumph of the trans brigade of the sexual left,” Thomas Lifson noted in a June 22 op-ed for American Thinker. “The opportunity is enormous, since for years, the left has been claiming that hurt feelings are enough to merit the banishment of language and ideas. And that language is ‘actual violence.’ Musk’s adoption of the term ‘slur’ was genius in that regard.”

Musk’s statement came after cultural commentator James Esses said he was the target of activists on Twitter.

“Yesterday, after posting a Tweet saying that I reject the word ‘cis’ and don’t wish to be called it, I receive a slew of messages from trans activists calling me ‘cissy’ and telling me that I am ‘cis’ ‘whether or not I like it,’ ” Esses wrote. “Just imagine if the roles were reversed.”

When others slammed Musk for declaring “cis” and “cisgender” are slurs as far as Twitter is concerned, one user on the platform noted that the origin of the terminology “cis-” is connected with pedophilia:

“The term ‘cisgender’ was coined by a German sexologist who also stated, ‘The sensuality that spontaneously unfolds between a child and an adult is something wonderful.’ Volkmar Sigusch first used the terms ‘cisgender’ and ‘cissexual’ in a 1991 publication titled Transsexuals and our Nosomorphic View.”

Lifson added the his understanding of the “import of the term ‘cis-‘ is that it denies any status as normal to what has been normal since the dawn of human consciousness: people (and the animal kingdom) come in two varieties, male and female. Thanks to modern science, we know that these two (and two only) varieties are determined by chromosomes, equally binary, XY and XX.”

While running into some resistance on Twitter, it Left has not slowed in its effort to control the language of sexuality.

“Another neologism intended to suspend the concept of normality recently was snuck into the discourse,” Lifson wrote. “Men who are attracted to women are no longer normal, or even heterosexual. They are ‘gynosexual’ — just one of countless orientations, all equally valid and there for sampling like some vast smorgasbord of sexual pleasures.”

A May 17 article in Men’s Health noted described “gynosexual” thusly: “The claimed utility of the term is that it can encompass anyone, male or female or just confused, who likes feminine characteristics.”

Lifson noted: “While I have no expertise on what “non-binary” people think or feel, doesn’t the very status claimed indicate that they aren’t particularly attracted to one sex or the other? If they have XY chromosomes and are attracted to female characteristics, then they are heterosexual, aren’t they? If they have XX chromosomes, they are lesbians.

“Rather than clarify an actual phenomenon in the real world, this neologism is intended to confuse and obscure.”

Lifson concluded: “I’m all for the revival of the term ‘normal.’ If anyone ever asks me what my pronouns are, he will receive in reply: ‘the normal ones.’ ”

Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions. The words “cis” or “cisgender” are considered slurs on this platform. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

