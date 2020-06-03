The constitutionally challenged at CNN encourage more rioting

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 3, 2020

First Amendment, meet Chris Cuomo.

In the Tuesday broadcast of his basement-dwelling program, the CNN on air personality encouraged more rioting in America’s cities, saying:

“Now too many see the protests as the problem. No, the problem is what forced your fellow citizens to take to the streets: persistent, poisonous inequities and injustice. And please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful. Because I can show you that outraged citizens are what made the country what she is and led to any major milestone. To be honest, this is not a tranquil time.”

It’s right here in the First Amendment:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

“This is not the first time Cuomo has encouraged burners and looters to burn down black neighborhoods. He was practically lighting fires during those Baltimore race riots … that were premised on a hoax,” Breibart’s John Nolte noted.

What is the media’s endgame here?

“Cuomo is probably hoping after his Anifa pals are done ravaging all these Democrat-run cities, these left-wing terrorists will move into the suburbs. Sorry, that’s never going to happen. Antifa knows we’re armed with security lights, alert dogs, and our Second Amendment rights.”

Yes, the Second Amendment. In case Cuomo also missed that class at Fordham Law School, that’s the one right after the First Amendment.

Breitbart’s Nolte noted:

It seems to me the media were caught off guard by their Antifa creation, that they honestly didn’t expect the monster they created to turn on their creators in Democrat-run cities. So now all Chris Cuomo and CNNLOL and the rest of the corporate media can do is say, “We meant to do that.” Let me close by reminding those of you who live in these Democrat-run cities that the media you support is openly encouraging the burning and looting of your neighborhood. You built that.

Cuomo was not the only CNN on air personality stoking the flames of riot in recent days.

In a “report” on Cuomo’s show from Minneapolis on Sunday, Sara Sidner said this:

“A young man who was from Minneapolis who said, do you see all this damage here? You don’t listen to us when we speak, so you listen to us now, don’t you? So, acting out gets attention and they know that. Because the other way hasn’t gotten them the attention. It hasn’t done anything. It hasn’t changed anything, so they’re hoping this will. Will it? I don’t know. I was in Ferguson in 2014 for three months. We’re back here again.”

Curtis Houck, managing editor of NewsBusters, tweeted:”This isn’t journalism. This is activism. This is excusing arson, looting, rioting, and the destruction of minority-owned businesses. This is CNN.”

Breitbart’s Nolte noted:

So there you have it, a CNN “journalist” dog-whistling to CNN’s allies among these left-wing terrorist groups to keep up the riots because “acting out gets attention and they know that;” because “the other way hasn’t gotten them the attention;” and because so far protesting “hasn’t done anything. It hasn’t changed anything, so they’re hoping this will.” And then the wretched Sidner closes by spreading the debunked Ferguson hoax. Ferguson is where CNN aggressively and deliberately stoked and inflamed a series of race riots in 2013 based on the infamous “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” hoax. The victims there, of course, were the predominantly black, working-class citizens of Ferguson. But CNN and Sara Sidner don’t care about them, and never will. Black people are just eggs in their social justice omelets.

