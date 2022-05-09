‘The Clinton dead pool’? Musk’s ‘mysterious circumstances’ tweet sets Internet ablaze

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 9, 2022

Elon Musk set the Internet of fire on Sunday when he tweeted: “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya”.

Some wondered what Musk might have on Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Others said the Tesla CEO who recently bought Twitter may have been referencing a potential threat from Russia.

Some observers said Musk may be keeping an eye out for Bill and Hillary, playing off of the theory that the Clintons were involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide. Several individuals with ties to the Clintons have reportedly died under mysterious circumstances.

A phenomenon known as the “Clinton Dead Pool” has served as a reminder to all of the consequences of crossing the notorious power couple. There are many names on the list depending on who is counting.

“Do you have dirt on the Clintons?” digital strategist Greg Price asked.

“Wait… what do you know about Hillary Clinton?” comedian Tim Young asked.

“The Clintons” began trending on Twitter in large part due to Musk’s tweet.

Others referenced a tweet from John McAfee on Oct. 15, 2020, in which the computer programmer and anti-virus software producer stated that he had no intentions of committing suicide after he was arrested in Spain on tax evasion charges.

“I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine,” McAfee tweeted.

McAfee was found dead on June 23, 2021, of apparent suicide by hanging in his cell shortly after the Spanish National Court authorized his extradition to the U.S.

As for the Russia theory, shortly before his May 8 tweet, Musk cited a message from Dmitry Rogozin, a former deputy prime minister of Russia, who sent a statement to Russian media condemning Musk’s Starlink satellite company for enabling the “Nazi Azov Battalion” in Ukraine to access the Internet.

The #ClintonBodyCount hashtag began to trend soon after Jeffrey Epstein reportedly committed suicide in his New York City jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019.

Lynne Patton, an official in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, tweeted after Epstein’s death: “Hillary’d!! P.S. Let me know when I’m supposed to feel badly about this…#VinceFosterPartTwo”

Legal Insurrection noted that “The loons of Trump-Russia Collusion blamed the initial #ClintonBodyCount surge on Russian bots.”

Author Jeffrey Abramson tweeted: “Understand that the reason Russian bots are all over the Internet making wild claims about a Clinton connection to the Epstein suicide is because key people in the United States and abroad know the *Trump* connection to Epstein is the one that matters, and is the real story here.”

In the mid-1990s, an email message was circulated which detailed various Bill and Hillary Clinton associates alleged to have died under mysterious circumstances. This theory was resurrected during Hillary Clinton’s 2008 and 2016 failed presidential bids.

‘The Clinton Dead Pool’

Following is a partial list:

1- James McDougal – The Clintons’ convicted Whitewater partner died of an apparent heart attack while in solitary confinement. He was a key witness in Ken Starr’s investigation.

2 – Mary Mahoney – A former White House intern was murdered July 1997 at a Starbucks in Georgetown. The murder happened as she was about to go public with her story of sexual harassment in the White House.

3 – Vince Foster – Former White House counselor, and colleague of Hillary Clinton at Little Rock’s Rose Law firm. Died of a gunshot wound to the head, ruled a suicide.

4 – Ron Brown – Secretary of Commerce and former DNC Chairman. Reported to have died by impact in a plane crash. A pathologist close to the investigation reported that there was a hole in the top of Brown’s skull resembling a gunshot wound. At the time of his death Brown was being investigated, and spoke publicly of his willingness to cut a deal with prosecutors. The rest of the people on the plane also died. A few days later the Air Traffic controller committed suicide.

5 – C. Victor Raiser, II – Raiser, a major player in the Clinton fund raising organization died in a private plane crash in July 1992.

6 – Paul Tulley – Democratic National Committee Political Director found dead in a hotel room in Little Rock , September 1992. Described by Clinton as a “dear friend and trusted advisor”.

7 – Ed Willey – Clinton fundraiser, found dead November 1993 deep in the woods in VA of a gunshot wound to the head. Ruled a suicide. Ed Willey died on the same day his wife Kathleen Willey claimed Bill Clinton groped her in the oval office in the White House. Ed Willey was involved in several Clinton fund raising events.

8 – Jerry Parks – Head of Clinton’s gubernatorial security team in Little Rock .. Gunned down in his car at a deserted intersection outside Little Rock Park’s son said his father was building a dossier on Clinton He allegedly threatened to reveal this information. After he died the files were mysteriously removed from his house.

9 – James Bunch – Died from a gunshot suicide. It was reported that he had a “Black Book” of people which contained names of influential people who visited prostitutes in Texas and Arkansas.

10 – James Wilson – Was found dead in May 1993 from an apparent hanging suicide. He was reported to have ties to Whitewater.

11 – Kathy Ferguson – Ex-wife of Arkansas Trooper Danny Ferguson, was found dead in May 1994, in her living room with a gunshot to her head. It was ruled a suicide even though there were several packed suitcases, as if she were going somewhere. Danny Ferguson was a co-defendant along with Bill Clinton in the Paula Jones lawsuit. Kathy Ferguson was a possible corroborating witness for Paula Jones.

12 – Bill Shelton – Arkansas State Trooper and fiancee of Kathy Ferguson. Critical of the suicide ruling of his fiancee, he was found dead in June, 1994 of a gunshot wound also ruled a suicide at the grave site of his fiancee.

13 – Gandy Baugh – Attorney for Clinton’s friend Dan Lassater, died by jumping out a window of a tall building January, 1994. His client was a convicted drug distributor.

14 – Florence Martin – Accountant & sub-contractor for the CIA, was related to the Barry Seal, Mena, Arkansas, airport drug smuggling case. He died of three gunshot wounds.

15 – Suzanne Coleman – Reportedly had an affair with Clinton when he was Arkansas Attorney General. Died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head, ruled a suicide. Was pregnant at the time of her death.

16 – Paula Grober – Clinton’s speech interpreter for the deaf from 1978 until her death December 9, 1992. She died in a one car accident.

17 – Danny Casolaro – Investigative reporter, investigating Mena Airport and Arkansas Development Finance Authority. He slit his wrists, apparently, in the middle of his investigation.

18 – Paul Wilcher – Attorney investigating corruption at Mena Airport with Casolaro and the 1980 “October Surprise” was found dead on a toilet June 22, 1993, in his Washington D.C. apartment had delivered a report to Janet Reno 3 weeks before his death.

