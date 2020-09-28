The China connection: Black Lives Matter leaders are ‘Maoist communists’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 28, 2020

An investigative journalist and author who has researched Black Lives Matter extensively says the movement is promoting a communist agenda.

James Simpson detailed on the Daily Signal News podcast how the BLM movement is being used to further the goals of the radical progressive Left.

“Black Lives Matter is actually a subsidiary of an umbrella group called the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, now known as Liberation Road, and there [are] two versions of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, but this one, in particular, focuses … it’s a descendant of the new communist movement, which is a Maoist movement. They’re Maoist communists,” Simpson said.

“And it’s very interesting because, there’s even an article at Heritage talking about how the Black Lives Matter co-founder and a pro-communist China group are partnering up, and there’s been a lot of speculation about communist China actually working in the background to support what’s going on in the streets with Black Lives Matter and Antifa groups.”

Simpson, author of “The Red-Green Axis 2.0: An Existential Threat to America and the World”, cited BLM founders Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors, who both describe themselves as trained Marxists. Garza, Cullors and Opal Tometi “came up with the Black Lives Matter hashtag, and that was in 2013 following the Trayvon Martin thing with George Zimmerman in Florida, and then it really blossomed after Michael Brown was shot in Ferguson, Missouri.”

“But even as far back as then, in those riots in Ferguson, the rioters were trained by Lisa Fithian, who is probably the most prominent anarchist in the United States,” Simpson noted. “And so, they have always been a radical communist organization, and Nelini Stamp, who came up with the ‘Hands up, don’t shoot’ slogan, said that what we’re really fighting is capitalism, because it’s not working for us anymore. And so really, they make it explicit.”

The major media, Simpson added, does not give the “proper exposure … about who these people really are, and what their organizational goals are. What we get instead is this phrase that anybody can get behind, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ of course. And you can make yourself feel good by allying with that message, putting out a sign and proudly showing how you’re not a bigot and a racist, when in fact our country leads the way in showing how a multicultural society can get along, and despite all the efforts to tear us to pieces by these groups—and that’s what their true goal is—we do a very good job of getting along.”

Simpson continued: “It’s actually an amazing job, considering that there are hundreds of different ethnic groups in the United States, hundreds of different cultural backgrounds and, in any other country, any two or three of those could be at war with each other, and in fact, some of them are.

“But in the United States, because we have a capitalist system, and because we have a nation founded on Judeo-Christian values, we’ve learned how to assimilate and accommodate people, and we are the leaders of the world, and the world follows us in trying to figure out how to deal with all of these kinds of issues.

“So, the entire narrative is wrong, but they’ve never really cared about that. What they care about is, it’s really a military strategy of divide and conquer that will facilitate these communist organizations overthrowing our country as it is, and taking power.

“And if you know anything about communism, I’ve studied it for 30 years, you know that they care about nothing except power and wealth for themselves to the exclusion of everyone else.”

Simpson noted that BLM is following a long-standing strategy of communists, going back to Vladimir Lenin, who said, “We must write in a language that inspires hate, revulsion, and scorn towards those who disagree with us.”

In the 1940s, the Communist Party of the Soviet Union sent out memos to the communist parties of the world saying, “Whenever people oppose you, call them racist, call them anti-Semites, call them fascists, call them anything that already has a bad connotation in the public mind, and if it’s repeated often enough, it will appear to be true.”

Allen noted: “And that’s what they have been doing, all this time. And as they have infiltrated into the various institutions of our culture and pushed that narrative, it has become a narrative that many people coming up today, going to college, the millennials, they all believe it’s true.

“And so, really all it takes is one, or a few, small, sad circumstances. George Floyd was a tragic circumstance. But all it takes is something like that to inflame all these passions, and people don’t even realize, it’s not just something that police pick out blacks to do this to. White kids, white adults, other ethnic groups, people have those same mistakes, but they don’t get publicized like they do when it’s a black, and that’s because much of our media is pushing that whole narrative that we are a racist country that needs fundamental change.”

