‘The bird is freed’: Musk takes over at Twitter, cans official who banned Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2022

Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday and tweeted “the bird is freed.”

Former President Trump hailed the moves on Truth Social: ‘I LOVE TRUTH!’

CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and general counsel Sean Edgett all were fired the same night.

Also canned was Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s longtime head of legal, policy and trust who had been in charge of major user account decisions — including the one to permanently ban former President Donald Trump and to suppress the New York Post’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop.

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Friday, Trump said, “I like Elon and I wish him a lot of luck. I hope he does well with it.”

However, Trump added, “I don’t think Twitter can be successful without me.” Should Musk lift Trump’s lifetime ban on Twitter, the former president’s account would technically be active. Trump declined to comment on if he would ever use it again.

“I am staying on Truth. I like it better, I like the way it works, I like Elon, but I’m staying on Truth,” Trump told Fox News Digital.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “TRUTH SOCIAL has become somewhat of a phenomena. Last week it had bigger numbers than all other platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest. It also looks and works better to my eye. I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country. Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!”

Here’s a look at some of what unfolded after Musk took control:

