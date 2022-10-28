‘The bird is freed’: Musk takes over at Twitter, cans official who banned Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2022

Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday and tweeted “the bird is freed.”

CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and general counsel Sean Edgett all were fired the same night.

Also canned was Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s longtime head of legal, policy and trust who had been in charge of major user account decisions — including the one to permanently ban former President Donald Trump and to suppress the New York Post’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop.

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Friday, Trump said, “I like Elon and I wish him a lot of luck. I hope he does well with it.”

However, Trump added, “I don’t think Twitter can be successful without me.” Should Musk lift Trump’s lifetime ban on Twitter, the former president’s account would technically be active. Trump declined to comment on if he would ever use it again.

“I am staying on Truth. I like it better, I like the way it works, I like Elon, but I’m staying on Truth,” Trump told Fox News Digital.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “TRUTH SOCIAL has become somewhat of a phenomena. Last week it had bigger numbers than all other platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest. It also looks and works better to my eye. I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country. Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!”

Here’s a look at some of what unfolded after Musk took control:

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/7cAnRKqPT1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 28, 2022

BREAKING: Elon Musk is now working with @catturd2 to free the Twitter algorithm pic.twitter.com/2TyToddj9n — Jack Posobiec 🍊 (@JackPosobiec) October 28, 2022

NEW – The deputy editor-in-chief at Germany’s Bild newspaper calls on Elon Musk to reinstate Trump’s Twitter account. “It was wrong even then to lock him out. Quasi the definition of arbitrariness and hypocrisy.” pic.twitter.com/ycf3PR52gD — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 28, 2022

How crazy is it that in order for us to say something factual like, “Men cannot have periods”, Elon Musk had to buy this whole app. 😳 — Tiffany ✨ (@tiffanyandsadie) October 28, 2022

I got locked out of my account for my segment on @MarkSteynOnline about ‘Sudden Adult Death Syndrome’ back in June. Think it’s about time to post it again. See you in Twitter jail. 👋🏻 #DiedSuddenly pic.twitter.com/jnXEpegcOG — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) October 27, 2022

What if I told you… Election fraud did happen in 2020. Getting the Covid vaccine will almost guarantee you you’ll get Covid. Men aren’t women nor do men belong in the women’s bathrooms. Hillary Clinton is an awful person. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) October 28, 2022

