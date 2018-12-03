The Bill & Hillary tour is tanking: Tickets prices in free fall

by WorldTribune Staff, December 3, 2018

Bill and Hillary Clinton have embarked on a new world tour.

The world doesn’t seem to be interested.

Ticket prices for the Clintons’ tour have sunk as low as $11 at some locations.

The former president and his twice-failed presidential candidate wife have speaking events set through May 2019.

Tickets to see the Clintons at the Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas, on Dec. 4 run anywhere from $11 to $80 depending on the seat quality.

The Daily Caller noted that some people are attempting to hawk tickets on resale sites for as much as $531 – “although it’s unclear if they’ll be able to find a buyer at that price.”

The Daily Mail reported that just 3,300 tickets were sold for Bill & Hillary’s recent stop at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Since the arena holds 19,800, it was at about 16 percent of capacity for the Democrat couple.

Ticket prices began at $53 (Canadian), but “[o]ne ticket was going for $6.55 in the final minutes before the event,” the Daily Mail reported.

New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, who said she paid $177 for her ticket, said she cringed at the sight of thousands of empty seats at the Toronto hockey arena.

“It was only four years ago, after all, that Canadians were clamoring to buy tickets to see the woman who seemed headed for history,” Dowd wrote on Dec. 1.

“I can’t fathom why the Clintons would make like aging rock stars and go on a tour of Canada and the U.S. at a moment when Democrats are hoping to break the stranglehold of their cloistered, superannuated leadership and exult in a mosaic of exciting new faces,” Dowd wrote, adding “What is the point? They’re not raising awareness about a cause … They’re only raising awareness about the Clintons.”

In contrast, former first lady Michelle Obama is on her own speaking and book tour. Tickets for that event range anywhere from $300 to $2,500.

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments