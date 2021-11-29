The big one: Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial begins but without the televised Rittenhouse drama

by WorldTribune Staff, November 29, 2021

The sex-trafficking trial for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell got underway in New York on Monday. Are Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew worried?

Will the contents of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s “little black book” be revealed?

A lot of high-profile leftists are said to be in that book, so don’t rely on Big Media to do a deep dive into the Maxwell trial, analysts say.

Since Maxwell’s arrest, her attorneys have argued repeatedly that “she’s a scapegoat to the DOJ and was arrested because the feds failed to bring Epstein to trial,” the New York Post noted.

“The shadow of Epstein is going to loom large here,” said Moira Penza, a former federal prosecutor in Brooklyn. “The case is obviously going to be about Maxwell, but he’s going to be right at the center of it as well.”

The Techno Fog blog on substack noted: “Whether Bill Clinton’s name – or the names of other Epstein friends, such as Alan Dershowitz or Prince Andrew or Bill Richardson – will be revealed during trial is another matter. Do not be surprised if these names are not mentioned, as the scope of Maxwell’s alleged criminal conduct is alleged to four victims (we suspect there were many more) that don’t involve these men. The federal judge won’t allow it.”

The mainstream media, as always, will have the inside track on the actual reporting of what transpires.

As Attorney Lin Wood noted on Telegram: “From the Kyle Rittenhouse trial to the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. One on TV, one clothed in federal trial secrecy rules. I understand that the public will have to rely on media reporting on the trial proceedings. WATCH OUT for that one!!! I wonder who will provide witness testimony? I wonder if any videotape evidence will be presented? So many questions. Too bad we will have to rely on the Deep State Mockingbird propagandists to get answers.”

[Operation Mockingbird, according to Wikipedia, is “an alleged large-scale program of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that began in the early years of the Cold War and attempted to manipulate news media for propaganda purposes.”]

Maxwell faces the following charges:

Count One: Conspiracy to Entice Minors to Travel to Engage in Illegal Sex Acts. Count Two: Enticement of a Minor to Travel to Engage in Illegal Sex Acts. Count Three: Conspiracy to Transport Minors with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity. Count Four: Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity. Count Five: Sex Trafficking Conspiracy. Count Six: Sex Trafficking of a Minor. Counts Seven and Eight: Perjury (stemming from allegedly false deposition testimony during a civil suit).

The superseding indictment states Maxwell was involved “in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein” for roughly a decade beginning in 1994. Maxwell “assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18.”

Victims as young as 14 years old were groomed and/or abused at multiple locations, including Epstein properties in Manhattan, Palm Beach, the notorious New Mexico ranch; and Maxwell’s London residence in London.

Until his arrest in 2019, Epstein had escaped federal prosecution for sex trafficking because of a non-prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice in 2008. The deal secretly settled an investigation that included 40 underage girls. Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida and served just 13 months in prison.

As Techno Fog noted, “the Epstein plea deal was unique in that it was favorable to the accused, executed in secret and kept from his victims and the public, and because it released from potential prosecution Epstein’s known and unknown co-conspirators.”

What will likely NOT come out in the high profile trial? According to Techno Fog:

The extent of Epstein’s relationship with the US Government. Vicky Ward of Rolling Stone was told that “Epstein’s dealings in the arms world in the 1980s had led him to work for multiple governments, including the Israelis.” Ward’s sources said that Epstein “was known in the intelligence world as a ‘hyper-fixer,’ somebody who can go between different cultures and networks.”

Jeffrey Epstein himself was alleged to have said he “worked for the government to recover stolen funds.”

What Epstein did for the US Government (and perhaps other governments) is the question the press ignores and the government doesn’t want answered.

So who is responsible for seeing justice done for the alleged victims of global elites? Gen. Thomas McInerney notes on Telegram: “The lead prosecutor in the Ghislaine Maxwell case is Maurene Comey. She is the daughter of James Comey. The federal judge over the Ghislaine Maxwell case is Alison Nathan, an Obama appointee who worked as a special assistant and counsel in the Obama White House.”

And then there is Big Media insurance. As Attorney Sidney Powell noted on Telegram: “Just in case you forgot: The mainstream media hid Epstein Island and covered for an elite pedophile ring.”

The government reportedly will introduce testimony from a currently unknown Epstein employee to authenticate Epstein’s “black book” of names and numbers.

