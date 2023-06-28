‘The Biden’s are the best’: House Oversight Committee releases text to CCP-tied energy official

by WorldTribune Staff, June 28, 2023

A newly released WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to a Chinese business associate with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) shows Joe Biden’s son insisting on a payment of $5 million while stating: “The Biden’s [sic} are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this partnership.”

In the 2017 message, released by the House Oversight Committee, Hunter Biden addresses Gongwen “Kevin” Dong, an official with the CCP-linked energy firm CEFC and attempts to persuade the associate to send the cash because the Biden family is in a “partnership” with the “Chairman.”

In the Aug. 3, 2017 message, Hunter Biden writes:

“K- Very simple: 10 M per annum budget to use to further the interest of the JV. This move to 5M is completely new to me and is not acceptable obviously … if the Chairman doesn’t value this relationship is being worth at least 5M, then I’m just baffled. The Biden’s [sic] are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this partnership. Please let’s not quibble over peanuts.”

Hunter Biden concluded his message by writing: “Please let’s put this to bed tonight [and] sign officially tomorrow (or anytime as late tonight as you want) and get to work. I am tired of this Kevin. I can make $5M in salary at any law firm in America. If you think this is about money it’s not.”

The day after the message was sent, the Oversight Committee revealed, Owasco PC, one of Hunter Biden’s companies, received a $100,000 payment from CEFC.

The newly released message comes after an IRS whistleblower’s explosive claims that Hunter Biden demanded payment from Chinese officials in 2017 while Joe Biden was in the room with him.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley and his team at IRS Criminal Investigation obtained the WhatsApp message from July 30, 2017, which was between Hunter Biden and CEO and President of Harvest Fund Management Henry Zhao, who has ties to the CCP.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” the message read. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

The Biden family has reportedly received over $10 million from foreign nationals, with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer estimating that newly obtained bank records will show that Joe Biden and his family received upwards of $30 million from foreign nationals.

🚨BIDEN FAMILY COVER-UP🚨 In a WhatsApp exchange dated 8/3/2017, Hunter Biden tells CEFC associate Gongwen Dong, aka Kevin: “The Biden’s are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this [partnership].” CEFC is a CCP-linked Chinese Energy Company. pic.twitter.com/ZzRvpMeuNn — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 27, 2023

