Thanks Joe: Gas prices hit all-time high

May 10, 2022

Courtesy of Team Biden’s economic policies, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit $4.37 on May 10.

Gas prices are expected to continue to rise through Memorial Day weekend.

Appearing on Tuesday before a backdrop which proclaimed “Lowering Costs” and “Tackling Inflation,” Joe Biden offered only his tried and true excuses of blaming the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. He offered no plan to actually lower costs and tackle inflation.

And when asked “how long should Americans be prepared to pay this much at the pump? Are you concerned about a recession?”, Biden shuffled away.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott said in a tweet on Tuesday that Biden “is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated & confused. If Biden wants to actually fix the inflation crisis he created, he should resign.”

Reporter asks about Sen. Rick Scott saying President Biden should resign, is unwell, unfit for office, incoherent, incapacitated and confused. President Biden: “I think the man has a problem.” pic.twitter.com/EfXwp6wuA1 — CSPAN (@cspan) May 10, 2022

