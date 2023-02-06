Thai princess in coma after third Pfizer Covid booster

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 6, 2023

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the likely heir to the throne in Thailand, collapsed with heart issues and went into a coma on Dec. 15 about three weeks after her third Pfizer booster shot.

The 44-year old eldest daughter of King Rama X (Maha Vajiralongkorn) was reported to be in excellent health prior to receiving the third booster. She reportedly collapsed while training her dogs.

The media seemed to generally lose interest after a Jan. 9 update in which it was reported the princess remained in a coma and, according to the royal palace, has now been diagnosed with “severe heart arrhythmia resulting from inflammation following a mycoplasma infection.”

A spokesman reported that the princess’s “heart, lungs and kidney are being supported by machines.”

Independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson reported that one authority suggested that Thailand was preparing to declare its contracts for the Pfizer shots “null and void” and go after the Big Pharma company for damages.

“Propagandists in the media have launched into overdrive to try to discredit such news, and to claim ‘no evidence’ of a vaccine tie to the sudden illness of the princess (without mentioning that there is no evidence exonerating the vaccine, either),” Attkisson wrote.

The princess was said to be a “fitness enthusiast.”

Sucharit Bhakdi, former professor of microbiology at Germany’s University of Mainz, noted:

“One daughter of the present king Rama X collapsed and is in a coma… within 23 days after the third shot, 44 years old, never been seriously ill, collapsed and is now in a coma. The diagnosis that was given by the authorities and by the university is so ridiculous – she’s supposed to have a bacterial infection that will never do what she suffered from. And so we are determined, and the activists in Thailand who have been on this many many months now – great guys, also a professor from the University of Bangkok, he’s gotten in touch with the Royal Family, and we are sending information to the Royal Family to alert them to the fact that in all probability the princess is suffering as a victim of this jab, as so many people around the world have been suffering.”

