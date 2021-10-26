Texas Rep. Gohmert pins AG Garland on FBI ties of men who committed violence on Jan. 6

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 26, 2021

With Democrats running the show, the partisan Jan. 6 commission and its allies in Big Media are using that platform to push the Jan. 6 “insurrection” narrative.

That leaves it up to Republicans, such as Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, to ask the tough questions at hearings to give Americans the closest thing to getting at the truth of what transpired at the U.S. Capitol.

That truth includes the extent to which the FBI was involved in any violence that occurred on Jan. 6.

At Thursday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing, Gohmert asked Attorney General Merrick Garland whether any defendant involved in the events of Jan. 6 has been charged with “insurrection.”

“I don’t believe so,” Garland responded.

“Well, that is the word most used by Democrats here on Capitol Hill about January 6, but no one has been charged with it that we could find either,” Gohmert added.

Gohmert followed with a question that left Garland parsing his words, stammering in the process:

“But regarding the men who broke the glass in the two doors there at the Speaker’s lobby, when the two capitol police who had been standing there moved to the side to allow them access. Were any of those people who broke glass and did damage to those doors working for the FBI or federal law enforcement entities?”

“Uh, uh, this is an ongoing criminal investigation, and I am really not at liberty to discuss,” Garland stammered. “There have been some filings, umm, umm, of, uh, in the nature of discovery, which has been provided to the defendants. But I, uh, other than that, uh, I can’t discuss that now.”

Gohmert appeared to be speaking about the breach near the Speaker’s lobby that led to the killing of Ashli Babbitt.

WUSA9 reported: “According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Chad Barrett Jones is the man captured in footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach wearing a red hooded jacket and gray skullcap and striking glass panels on the door to the Speaker’s Lobby with a long wooden flagpole – reportedly a rolled-up Trump flag.”

The New York Times in its Jan. 6 “reporting,” left out relevant information that would publicize the identities of those involved.

“Despite extraordinary video of the event, there have been very few attempts by major media outlets to dissect what really happened with the Ashli Babbitt shooting,” independent journalist Kyle Becker noted on Oct. 21.

“An agitator, whom we now know is named Zachary Jordan Alam, smashed a window leading to an unsecured corridor within the Capitol building. Zachary Alam, oddly dressed in a furry hat, is handed a helmet by a fellow insurgent, whom we now know is a Texas winery owner named Christopher Ray Grider. Also involved is Chad Barrett Jones, who was accused of breaking windows with a flagpole,” Becker noted.

Zachary Alam’s name is missing from the New York Times report, “despite his pivotal role in orchestrating the corridor breach, as was the name of John Sullivan (Jayden X), who was the pro-Antifa radical who caught in on video,” Becker noted.

In Sullivan’s video, Alam backs the crowd up and smashes the window with the black helmet he is given. Babbitt crawls through the window, unarmed, but is shot by Lt. Michael Byrd. The shooting officer’s name was withheld from the public for months – until he was “exonerated” by an internal investigation.

Numerous videos related to the Babbitt shooting have been scrubbed from YouTube, including Sullivan’s raw video.

“It may be that the video is considered sensitive by the FBI, which has withheld more than 14,000 hours of January 6 from the public viewing. One recently released FBI video showed Capitol Police officers waving protesters to come into the building,” Becker noted.

Meanwhile, many Americans are still being held in prison for their alleged roles in the “insurrection.”

From a Telegram site on 1/6 prisoners:

“Guy Reffitt has been in prison for over 300 days for committing no violence or any crimes on January 6th. His trial was set for November 15th. It would have been a black eye on the government because they have no incriminating evidence on Guy.

“Guy’s public defender filed a motion to waive the right to speedy trial and now his trial is moved to February 7th. This peaceful patriot has been denied bail by the judge. This adds another 100 days to an unjust imprisonment. The government is holding Guy hostage!

“No matter how long they delay trial, the prosecution will never find incriminating evidence against Guy because none exists.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief