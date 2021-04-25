Texas Democrat: ‘Modern science’ says there are six sexes

by WorldTribune Staff, April 25, 2021

According to science, there are two sexes — female (XX) and male (XY).

A Democrat Texas state lawmaker insists that, according to “modern science,” there are six.

State Rep. James Talarico insisted the sexes are: XX, XY, single X, XXY, XYY, and XXXY.

Talarico made his pronouncement prior to public testimony on April 20 before the Public Education Committee on House Bill 4042, a measure to bar transgender athletes from girls’ K-12 scholastic sports, Valerie Richardson reported for The Washington Times on April 24.

Talarico, a Harvard-educated former English teacher, corrected Republican state Rep. Cole Hefner, the bill’s sponsor, on how many sexes there are after Hefner said there were two.

“The bill seems to think there are two,” said Talarico. “The one thing I want us to all be aware of is that modern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes. In fact, there are six, which honestly, Rep. Hefner, surprised me, too.”

Talarico did not cite his sources, but Richardson noted that the same point was made in a popular 2013 post by financial asset manager Joshua Kennon entitled, “The 6 Most Common Biological Sexes in Humans.”

“The point is that biologically speaking, scientifically speaking, sex is a spectrum, and oftentimes can be very ambiguous,” Talarico said.

Conservative author Dinesh D’Souza tweeted that the “only thing obvious here is this man’s stupidity.”

Beth Stelzer, president of Save Women’s Sports, who testified in favor of the bill, cited scientific studies “proving that the male advantage is immutable [in athletics], and there are in fact two sexes. They are dimorphic: XX, XY.”

“The other, quote, sexes mentioned are disorders of sexual development that are variants of XX or XY chromosomes,” Stelzer said added. “They are still disorders of male or female.”

“Typically, if someone has a Y chromosome, no matter how many X’s or Y’s, they have the body parts of a boy. If someone doesn’t have a Y chromosome, they have the body parts of a girl,” said then-Stanford graduate student Kim Zayhowski, now a genetic counselor, in a 2017 post.

Such sex-chromosome differences occur in about 1 in 1,600 people, Zayhowski said.

“Now this is important: having differences in sex chromosomes doesn’t mean that someone is transgender,” she said. “Because remember, being transgender has more to do with how someone feels.”

The House bill is pending in committee, while the Texas state Senate approved its own version of the women’s sports bill on April 15.

