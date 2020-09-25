Texas campaign ad may be the ‘coolest ever,’ people are saying

by WorldTribune Staff, September 25, 2020

A joint campaign ad featuring Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw along with candidates Wesley Hunt, August Pfluger, Beth Van Duyne, Tony Gonzales, and Genevieve Collins is being called by many observers the “coolest ever.”

The New York Post describes the ‘Texas Reloaded” ad:

Over Houston, Crenshaw drops from the plane, entering freefall before finally pulling his parachute’s rip cord — and touching down on an airstrip with an Avengers-style, fist-first landing. “I’m putting a team together, Wesley. You in?” asks Crenshaw of an aviators-wearing, cigar-chomping man seated in the cockpit of a helicopter. “You know I wouldn’t miss this for the world,” replies the recruit, identified in a freeze-frame overlay as Texas congressional candidate Wesley Hunt, an Apache helicopter pilot and West Point graduate “ready to make DC work for us.”

The Crenshaw campaign said: “If you don’t live in Texas, this ad will make you want to move here. Greatest joint campaign in history. The mission? Save Texas by recruiting the greatest congressional candidates in history.”

