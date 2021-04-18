Tensions high as Arizona audit set to begin this week; Flynn warns of ‘strategic’ distractions

by WorldTribune Staff, April 18, 2021

The Arizona state Senate is finally scheduled the start of a comprehensive audit of over two million ballots cast in the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

The state Senate issued its first subpoena to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for information and equipment needed to perform the audit on Dec. 15, 2020. After the board’s constant stonewalling, the subpoena was upheld by a judge on Feb. 25.

In mid-March, the state Senate announced that Republicans in that chamber would be conducting a “broad and detailed” review of Maricopa’s ballots, one that would involve “testing the machines, scanning the ballots, performing a full hand count and checking for any IT breaches,” among other approaches.

The state Senate recently “secured a 20,000 + square foot facility known as the Coliseum at our state fair grounds to perform the audit,” state Senate President Karen Fann told Just the News. Officials have “arranged for 24 hour physical and live streaming security,” she added, and “the audit teams are assembling and transporting the equipment and personnel to Arizona with an expected start date of April 22.”

The audit was approved despite the relentless efforts of the county’s board of supervisors and Democrat operatives to stop it.

“The national Democratic machine is in panic mode over the Arizona Senate’s Maricopa County ballot audit. On Tuesday, the Democrats sent in national fixer attorney Marc Elias’s firm Perkins Coie to throw around threats and make the audit go away,” Gateway Pundit reported.

Perkins Coie was largely responsible for the fabricated Steele dossier.

Influence Watch noted that leftist billionaire George Soros’s money “follows where Marc Elias goes. In 2016, Soros gave $5 million to Elias and his firm to challenge photo ID requirements at polling places. When Elias joined the board of Priorities USA in 2017, which has similar ‘election integrity’ goals (and, naturally, a related nonprofit, Priorities USA Action), Soros, in 2018, donated $5 million to its super PAC.”

Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Steve Bannon of the War Room have said that “if just one of these swing states fall, they’ll all fall like a house of cards.”

“To prevent this house of cards from falling and any election tampering and fraud being exposed, the Democratic hit team blew into Arizona, a top Democrat-run nonprofit at the helm, with three law firms in tow to shut this thing in Arizona down,” Gateway Pundit noted.

The so-called non-profit is the “Protect Democracy Project,” a 501(c)(3) charity, which is required by law to remain strictly nonpartisan.

Fann said that state Republicans have faced “sabotage” from Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors.

“The Maricopa BOS has refused to allow us to perform the audit at their facilities,” she said, “and has gone so far as to refusing to even answer simple questions such as ‘how are the ballots sequestered?’ ”

Meanwhile, Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said he has received information that Antifa may show up to attempt to disrupt the audit. As former President Donald Trump’s first National Security Advisor, Flynn was targeted by outgoing President Barack Obama and his intelligence officials after Obama warned Trump against working with him.

“Maricopa County is tactical, but it has a strategic consequence, depending on the outcome and we believe we know what the outcome will be. The Maricopa County audit is a big, big deal,” Flynn said.

“And I’m telling, you now, I’ll say it today, because we have intel that they may be bringing people down from Portland and Seattle to disrupt, what? I mean to disrupt finding the truth, discovering the truth?

“And, so if these kinds of things happen, if these types of things happen …it’s basically finding the truth. It’s like me, I knew eventually the truth was going to come out. Truth it has a way of just bubbling up. And so it’s going to bubble up. And what is happening is all of this other noise that’s created to distract what it is that we’re doing…”

