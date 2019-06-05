Ten questions for Hillary Clinton: All ‘spygate’ lines of inquiry lead back to her

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2019

Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party funded Christopher Steele’s unverified anti-Trump dossier which falsely portrayed candidate Donald Trump as a treasonous asset colluding with Russian President Vladimir Putin to hijack the U.S. election.

The Mueller report confirmed that Trump did not collude with Russia.

What Clinton and her team did was “On its face, arguably the most devious political dirty trick in American history and one of the most overt intrusions of a foreigner into a U.S. election,” investigative journalist John Solomon wrote in a June 3 op-ed for The Hill.

“Hillary Clinton owes us answers — lots of them,” Solomon wrote. “So far, she has ducked them, even while doing many high-profile media interviews.”

Solomon noted 10 essential questions that Clinton needs to answer:

1. In January 2018, the Senate Judiciary Committee sent a formal investigative request for documents and written answers from your campaign. Do you plan to comply?

2. Please identify each person in your campaign who was involved with, or aware of, hiring Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele.

3. Please identify each person in your campaign, including Perkins Coie lawyers, who were aware that Steele provided information to the FBI or State Department, and when they learned it.

4. Describe any information you and your campaign staff received, or were briefed on, before Election Day that was derived from the work of Simpson, Steele, Fusion GPS, Nellie Ohr or Perkins Coie and that tried to connect Trump, his campaign or his business empire with Russia.

5. Please describe all contacts your campaign had before Election Day with or about the following individuals: Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Glenn Simpson, Christopher Steele, former Australian diplomat Alexander Downer, former foreign policy scholar Stefan Halper and Maltese academic Joseph Mifsud.

6. Did you or any senior members of your campaign, including lawyers such as Michael Sussmann, have any contact with the CIA, its former Director John Brennan, current Director Gina Haspel, James Baker, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page or former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe?

7. Describe all contacts your campaign had with Cody Shearer and Sidney Blumenthal concerning Trump, Russia and Ukraine.

8. Describe all contacts you and your campaign had with DNC contractor Alexandra Chalupa, the Ukraine government, the Ukraine Embassy in the United States or the U.S. Embassy in Kiev concerning Trump, Russia or former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

9. Why did your campaign and the Democratic Party make a concerted effort to portray Trump as a Russian asset?

10. Given that investigations by a House committee, a Senate committee and a special prosecutor all have concluded there isn’t evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, do you regret the actions by your campaign and by Steele, Simpson and Sussmann to inject these unfounded allegations into the FBI, the U.S. intelligence community and the news media?

