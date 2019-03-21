Ted Koppel: Major media no longer the ‘reservoir of objectivity’ they once were

by WorldTribune Staff, March 21, 2019

Ted Koppel believes that President Donald Trump is “not mistaken” when he says the major media are “out to get him.”

“I’m terribly concerned that when you talk about the New York Times these days, when you talk about the Washington Post these days, we’re not talking about the New York Times of 50 years ago. We are not talking about the Washington Post of 50 years ago. We’re talking about organizations that I believe have, in fact, decided as organizations that Donald J. Trump is bad for the United States,” Koppel said.

“We are not the reservoir of objectivity that I think we were,” the longtime Nightline host said.

Koppel made the comments during a March 7 discussion with Marvin Kalb at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, which was excerpted by Nicholas Ballasy who attended the event.

“I turned to my wife [in 2016], and I said The Times is absolutely committed to making sure that this guy does not get elected,” Koppel said. “So his perception that the establishment press is out to get him doesn’t mean that great journalism is not being done. It is. But the notion that most of us look upon Donald Trump as being an absolute fiasco, he’s not mistaken in that perception, and he’s not mistaken when so many of the liberal media, for example, described themselves as belonging to the Resistance.”

Koppel told Kalb that he was stunned at opinion pieces that run on the front page of newspapers that would have never received such positioning in decades past.

“We have things appearing on the front page of the New York Times right now that never would have appeared 50 years ago. Analysis, commentary on the front page. I remember sitting at the breakfast table with my wife during the campaign after the Access Hollywood tape came out and the New York Times, and I will not offend any of you here by using the language but you know exactly what words were used and they were spelled out on the front page of the New York Times.”

