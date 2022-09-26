Tech platforms censoring those who speak out against ‘sexualizing and medicalizing’ children

by WorldTribune Staff, September 26, 2022

Individuals and groups who are speaking out against the “sexualizing and medicalizing” of children are being censored and purged from Big Tech platforms, reports say.

The organization Gays Against Groomer lost its PayPal and Venmo accounts within minutes of each other on Sept. 20 and its Gmail account on Sept. 21, according to emails and screenshots shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation. (PayPal owns Venmo.)

Gays Against Groomers called the financial deplatforming “woke homophobia” and said PayPal and Venmo “have made it abundantly clear that they support the sexualization and mutilation of children” by a subset of the gay community.

Google restored the Gmail account later on Sept. 21, telling the Daily Caller it was “temporarily suspended because of an automatic system that targets the bulk creation of accounts.” Gays Against Groomer founder Jaimee Michell credits the reinstatement, which followed her appeal, to Google “seeing the pushback PayPal and Venmo received upon deplatforming us.”

Gays Against Groomers opposes “the recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of ‘LGBTQIA+’ ” and sells merchandise with messages such as “no child is born in the wrong body” and “What’s on your hard drive?”

Michell said her organization is not an “anti-trans hate group” as some media outlets have reported: “We are an organization that consists entirely of gay people as well as a few trans people too. We do not care what adults do, only that this agenda stopped being pushed on kids.”

Since it registered its Twitter account in June, Gays Against Groomers has been banned four times. The donation platform Donately banned it “very early on,” Michell told Just the News. Instagram has “heavily shadowbanned” its account and removed features, but its Facebook and Twitter accounts remain active “for now.”

.@thegaywhostrayd: Children can’t understand sexual orientations b/c they don’t have sexual or intimate feelings towards anyone. Leave the kids alone. Stop shoving these things down their throats, confusing them & leading them to believe they’re something they can’t comprehend. pic.twitter.com/vXXI5yiPIO — Gays Against Gr██mers (@againstgrmrs) September 22, 2022

Michell told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that Gays Against Groomers is trying to rescue children from “the alphabet mafia” and is “happy to have enemies like” PayPal.

The “alphabet mafia” has also targeted conservative author Matt Walsh, whose exposure of pediatric transgender procedures at a Nashville hospital has prompted calls for his prosecution.

Hey @FBI and @TheJusticeDept and @MNPDNashville Matt Walsh is targeting Vanderbilt Hospital the same way he targeted Boston’s Children’s Hospital. Please intervene before another one of his followers starts calling in bomb threats or worse. https://t.co/l3VfgukrOl — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) September 20, 2022

The American Conservative columnist Rod Dreher noted: “Matt Walsh and his allies are exposing the sick cult of child sex mutilation that has overtaken American medicine, and is daring the Republican Party to man up and do something about it to protect children.”

Hi Republican 2022 candidates. We have gone ahead and made gender ideology, child mutilation, and child sexual indoctrination major national issues. They’re also winning political issues. All you have to do is take the reins we’re trying to hand you. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2022

Earlier this month, PayPal deplatformed the UK’s Daily Sceptic, Free Speech Union, and the British journalist who founded both, Toby Young, with each notification citing unspecified violation of its “Acceptable Use Policy,” Young said in a blog post on Sept. 21.

