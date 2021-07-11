Team BLM: All but two on women’s soccer squad take a knee

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 11, 2021

Who exactly will the so-called U.S. women’s soccer team be representing at the Tokyo Olympics?

That was made pretty clear on July 5 when all but two of the team members took a knee during the national anthem while the entire squad wore warmup jerseys emblazoned with Black Lives Matter.

The jerseys also sported the Nike logo.

So, obviously, some lives don’t matter to the so-called U.S. women’s soccer team. In 2020, The Washington Post reported that Nike, which has a long history of using child labor, purchased a factory in China that relies on forced labor from Uyghurs.

Some critics say it is only fitting the so-called U.S. women’s team will be playing before empty stadiums in Tokyo as Japan has banned spectators from the Olympic Games.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief