Team Biden security experts issue ‘threat assessment’ on 74 million Americans

by WorldTribune Staff, February 16, 2021

Soon after the Jan. 20 inauguration, Joe Biden’s team issued a “comprehensive threat assessment” on “domestic violent extremism.”

Conducted jointly by the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Director of National Intelligence, the “assessment” does not include the violent Antifa and Black Lives Matter movements which burned and looted America’s cities throughout much of 2020.

Instead, the “threat assessment” targets Trump supporters who are being “lumped in with the Jan. 6 rioters, and even likened to terror groups like Al Qaida,” World Net Daily noted in the new edition of its Whistleblower magazine.

Consider:

• Gen. Stanley McChrystal, the former commander of American troops in Afghanistan, who supported Biden for president, sees parallels between the birth of Al Qaida and those who rallied at the Capitol building in January: “I did see a similar dynamic in the evolution of Al Qaida in Iraq, where a whole generation of angry Arab youth with very poor prospects followed a powerful leader who promised to take them back in time to a better place, and he led them to embrace an ideology that justified their violence. This is now happening in America.”

• Robert Grenier, former director of the CIA’s counterterrorism program, has compared Trump to Saddam Hussein and Trump’s supporters to Al Qaida and the Taliban: “We may be witnessing the dawn of a sustained wave of violent insurgency within our own country, perpetrated by our own countrymen.”

• Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin used his confirmation hearing to underscore that the military must rid itself of “racists and extremists” in its ranks. To that end, Austin ordered an unprecedented “60-day service-wide stand down” – a pause in military activity in all services – to root out “white supremacism” and “extremism.”

• Obama-Biden era CIA Director John Brennan shed light on the “threat assessment”, telling MSNBC that Team Biden is “now moving in laser-light fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about what looks very similar to insurgency movements that we’ve seen overseas, where they germinate in different parts of the country and they gain strength, and it brings together an unholy alliance frequently of religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians.”

Biden’s “new war on terror is focused squarely on the millions of American citizens who enthusiastically supported Donald Trump’s re-election, attended his rallies, exercise their constitutional rights, believe the election was rife with fraud, and are critical of the radical policies being implemented rapid-fire by the new Biden-Harris administration,” according to the Whistleblower report.

“Today’s Democrats,” says Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian, “feel compelled to conjure up a universally loathed and feared ‘enemy’ for the purpose of uniting their voting coalition, one made up of wildly disparate, discontented and demanding factions with little or nothing uniting them – except a common enemy.”

Kupelian adds: “For years, the ‘enemy’ of choice was Donald J. Trump. But now that Trump is gone, the progressive ruling class is zeroing in on what was arguably the real enemy all along. Superficially designated ‘Trump supporters,’ they comprise, more broadly and fundamentally, a gargantuan swath of normal, traditional-values, red-blooded, flag-saluting, Constitution-honoring, Bible-believing Americans.”

