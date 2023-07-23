Team Biden provides security for Jack Smith but not for disowned granddaughter

by WorldTribune Staff, July 23, 2023

Video footage has shown that the security detail for special prosecutor Jack Smith has increased since last month’s indictment in Florida of former President Donald Trump and the coming second indictment in D.C.

The video showed four U.S. marshals from the agency’s Judicial Security Division providing a close escort to Smith. Though no threats against Smith have been reported, a four-person protective detail is reportedly the minimum ideal requirement for an individual assessed as a high threat.

Meanwhile, despite a legitimate threat to her mother Lunden Roberts, Joe Biden’s granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts has not been provided Secret Service protection even though all of Biden’s grandchildern are entitled to the protection.

Government watchdog group Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit to find out why Hunter Biden’s four-year-old Navy Joan is not receiving the protection the law says she is entitled to.

“All of Joe Biden’s grandchildren can receive Secret Service protection while he’s in office. We frankly can’t imagine any good reason to deny security to this child,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Joe Biden has refused to recognize Hunter Biden’s four-year-old daughter as a member of the family.

Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for all internal Secret Service (USSS) communications regarding the provision or potential provision of Secret Service protection for Navy Joan Roberts.

On its website, the Secret Service states that, under Title 18 of the United States Code, Section 3056, the agency’s authority as provided by law guarantees protection for the president and vice president and their immediate families.

On June 6, 2022, the Daily Mail reported that President Biden refused to provide security for Navy Joan after her mother, Lunden Roberts, reported to police that she had been threatened by her ex-fiancé, cage fighter Princeton Foster.

Judicial Watch filed a FOIA request on May 2, 2023. On June 12, 2023, the Secret Service issued a final response stating that no responsive records had been located. Judicial Watch appealed the Secret Service’s determination, challenging the thoroughness of the search for records. Judicial Watch filed the FOIA lawsuit after the Secret Service failed to respond to the appeal for:

All reports, memoranda, and internal USSS electronic communications, including emails and text messages, regarding the provision or potential provision of USSS protection to Navy Joan Roberts, the daughter of Hunter Biden and granddaughter of President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden had denied paternity, but a DNA test in 2019 proved he is in fact the father of Navy Joan Roberts and she has been provided significant court-ordered child support

The New York Times reported earlier this month: “In strategy meetings in recent years, aides have been told that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren, according to two people familiar with the discussions…the president has not yet met or publicly mentioned his other grandchild. His White House has not answered questions about whether he will publicly acknowledge her now that the child support case is settled.”

