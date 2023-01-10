Team Biden demanded social media censor RFK Jr.’s tweet on death of Hank Aaron

by WorldTribune Staff, January 10, 2023

Having already honed its narrative that the Covid shots were completely safe and effective prior to taking power, Team Biden in its first week in office moved to censor anyone going against that narrative, information obtained in a lawsuit filed by the attorneys general for Missouri and Louisiana reveals.

In a series of tweets on Jan. 6, newly sworn-in Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey detailed how Team Biden moved to suppress social media content posted by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Tucker Carlson and others.

Bailey cited documents and emails between social media employees and White House officials obtained in a May 2022 lawsuit field against the Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and other Biden administration officials, alleging they violated the First Amendment by colluding with social media platforms to censor Covid-related content and content related to the 2020 U.S. presidential elections that contradicted the official government narrative.

Bailey revealed how the Biden White House sought to censor Kennedy for a tweet questioning “suspicious” deaths of elderly individuals after receiving the Covid jab and seeking a good faith investigation into the true causes of the deaths.

The White House specifically targeted Kennedy’s Jan. 22, 2021 tweet regarding the death of baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who died 18 days after publicly receiving the Moderna shot.

When questions arose about Aaron’s death following his Covid jab, the federal government and the media sought to quash that conversation, Kennedy told The Defender:

“The White House was working to suppress this, and the implication is that they didn’t want blacks in particular to understand the risks of vaccination. And so, they asked Twitter to suppress such content. At that point, it became clear that I was being shadow banned at that time, because my account simply stopped growing. Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. And I had been growing my audience at a very, very high rate.”

#HankAaron‘s tragic death is part of a wave of suspicious deaths among elderly closely following administration of #COVID #vaccines. He received the #Moderna vaccine on Jan. 5 to inspire other Black Americans to get the vaccine. #TheDefenderhttps://t.co/vbuHt22bJz — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) January 22, 2021

A Jan. 31, 2021, “fact check” by The New York Times claimed that the Fulton County, Georgia, medical examiner determined Aaron’s death was not related to his vaccination.

However, Kennedy said that in a conversation he had with the Fulton County medical examiner subsequent to the publication of that article, the medical examiner claimed he had never examined Hank Aaron’s body. A subsequent letter Kennedy wrote to the Times was never published.

“They never printed that letter,” said Kennedy. “They’ve abolished the traditional right to reply. They always gave you a right to reply and they have denied that to me consistently. Apparently, at the same time, the White House was working to suppress this.”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Jan. 7 also weighed in on Twitter about efforts to censor Kennedy and Carlson on Facebook:

Rob Flaherty told facebook to censor @tuckercarlson pic.twitter.com/XcuzwAMe6E — Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) January 7, 2023

“Throughout our case, we have uncovered disturbing collusion between Big Tech and Big Government,” added Landry. “Today’s reveal is yet another example of the ongoing coercive efforts by the White House to pressure social media companies into censoring American citizens.”

Bailey and Landry also cited documents confirming “the Biden White House direct[ed] Facebook to shut down conservative voices Tucker Carlson and Tomi Lahren.”

In an April 14, 2021, email exchange between Robert Flaherty, White House director of Digital Strategy, and an unnamed Facebook official, Flaherty appeared to suggest the platform was not doing enough to provide “reduction” to posts by these Carlson and Lahren.

Flaherty wrote: “Since we’ve been on the phone — the top post about vaccines today is Tucker Carlson saying they don’t work. Yesterday was Tomi Lehren [sic] saying she won’t take one. This is exactly why I want to know what ‘Reduction’ actually looks like — if ‘reduction’ means ‘pumping our most vaccine hesitant audience with Tucker Carlson saying it doesn’t work’ then … I’m not sure it’s reduction!”

The Facebook official responded, “Thanks — I saw the same thing when we hung up. Running this down now.”

In a tweet, Landry then shared this content, adding, “Rob Flaherty told Facebook to censor @tuckercarlson.”

However, Landry’s tweet included one additional document, apparently a continuation of the April 14, 2021, email exchange between the White House and Facebook, in which the Facebook official was “working on…running down question on Tucker [Carlson] and working on getting you report [sic] by end of week.”

In a follow-up tweet, Landry described the above exchange as a “clear effort at government-directed social media censorship,” and tagged Elon Musk.

And in two more follow-ups, Landry stated:

“A viral video was demoted 50% pending a 7-day fact checking period. That demotion continued by Facebook even though no ‘fact checking’ actually occurred. Follow [this account] for more coercive and collusive efforts by the @WhiteHouse to pressure @Facebook to censor @TuckerCarlson.”

Landry said, “Facebook continued to demote the Tucker Carlson video even though no fact checking actually occurred.”

In another tweet, Bailey wrote, “Here is an example of Big Tech toeing the line for Biden.”

The tweet was accompanied by a July 20, 2021, email from an unnamed Google official to Flaherty, explaining how YouTube (which is owned by Google) was working to limit the distribution of “borderline content” on that platform, stating:

“It is important to keep in mind that borderline content accounts for a fraction of 1% of what is watched on YouTube in the United States. We use machine learning to reduce the recommendations of this type of content, including potentially harmful misinformation.

“In January 2019, we announced changes to our recommendations systems to limit the spread of this type of content which resulted in a 70% drop in watchtime on non-subscribed recommended content in the U.S. and our goal is to have views of non-subscribed, recommended borderline content below 0.5%.

“I will keep you updated with any new policy or product improvements that we make as we continue our work to help people find authoritative health information on YouTube.”

Charlene Bollinger, co-founder of The Truth About Vaccines and The Truth About Cancer, remarked on these revelations, telling The Defender that if content questioning official narratives regarding the Covid vaccines were not censored, “millions of people would still be alive today.”

Bollinger, who told The Defender that four Twitter accounts she was affiliated with, including the accounts for The Truth About Vaccines, The Truth About Cancer and the United Medical Freedom SuperPAC (political action committee) were taken down by Twitter, describing such actions as “a crime against humanity” which “has got to stop.”

“I am grateful for the attorney generals and the Twitter files coming out [with such content], which proves we were right,” she added.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish