Team Biden agenda ambushed by two key players; Poll clouds Democrats’ Hispanic dream

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 20, 2021

Team Biden’s leftist agenda has suffered two huge blows in recent days.

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has ruled that a ploy by Democrats to slip amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants into a budget reconciliation package is outside the scope of budgetary matters, likely crushing the plan, according to reports on Sept. 19.

Meanwhile, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin said Joe Biden and the Democrats should take a “strategic pause” from their $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, Axios reported.

MacDonough wrote in her decision rejecting the amnesty’s inclusion: “Changing the law to clear the way to [lawful permanent resident] status is tremendous and enduring policy change that dwarfs its budgetary impact.”

Breitbart’s John Binder noted in a Sept. 19 analysis that Democrats and Biden “were relying on MacDonough to approve the amnesty’s inclusion in a reconciliation package because they lack the votes to pass the plan using standard House and Senate rules.”

In August, a budget resolution framework put forth by Democrats revealed the amnesty would cost American taxpayers at least $107 billion.

Minnesota socialist Rep. Ilhan Omar said Schumer and Biden should ignore MacDonough’s ruling and proceed with the spending bills. “This ruling by the parliamentarian, is only a recommendation. @SenSchumer and the @WhiteHouse can and should ignore it. We can’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to do the right thing,” Omar tweeted.

Manchin reportedly told workers at a Procter & Gamble facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia, that he wanted to pause all negotiations on the $3.5 trillion bill until 2022.

The strategic pause until 2022 would significantly delay the $3.5 trillion budget and the $1.2 trillion so-called infrastructure bill.

Manchin and Arizona Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema have continued to lead the opposition to the $3.5 trillion bill. Vermont socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Senate Banking Committee chair, has said the bill should be larger than $3.5 trillion.

More bad news for Team Biden came out of a poll of Hispanics in Texas which shows they may not be the reliable voting bloc that Democrats believe.

According to the Dallas Morning News/University of Texas-Tyler Poll, only 35 percent of self-identified Hispanics in the Lone Star State approve of Biden, while 54 percent either disapprove (20 percent) or strongly disapprove (34 percent).

Even more disconcerting for Democrats, the poll further showed a sizeable majority of Hispanics (54 percent) favored overturning Roe v. Wade versus the 46 percent in favor of the status quo.

Democrats are “going to go into the midterms saying ‘We couldn’t give you all the wonderful things we wanted to give you because of the parliamentarian.’ And voters will say, ‘Who the hell is the parliamentarian?’ and vote out Democrats!” Me with @ayman:pic.twitter.com/VgA8t5taJX — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 20, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief