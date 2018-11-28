‘Teach your children well’ . . . Poll finds many millennials believe America ‘not great’, ‘racist’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 28, 2018

Nearly half of millennials in a new poll say the United States is “sexist” and “racist” and 1 in 5 view the American flag as a “sign of intolerance and hatred.”

The YouGov.com poll was the first “State of American Patriotism” survey conducted for the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness. The group educates Americans, especially grades K-12, about the country’s “values and principles that make our nation exceptional.”

Nick Adams, founder of the Foundation for Liberty & American Greatness (FLAG), said, “We suspected that we would find decreasing numbers of Americans well-versed in our nation’s most important principles and young people less patriotic than the generations that came before, but we were totally unprepared for what our national survey reveals: an epidemic of anti-Americanism.”

He added, “That half of millennials and Gen Z believe that the country in which they live is both ‘racist’ and ‘sexist’ shows that we have a major fraction of an entire generation that has been indoctrinated by teachers starting in grade school that America is what’s wrong with the world.”

The poll found:

Half of those surveyed believe the United States is sexist (50 percent) and racist (49 percent).

American exceptionalism is on the decline – 46 percent of younger Americans do not agree that “America is the greatest country in the world.”

38 percent of younger Americans do not agree that “America has a history that we should be proud of.”

One in eight (14 percent) of millennials agree that “America was never a great country and it never will be.”

46 percent of younger Americans agree that “America is more racist than other countries.”

84 percent of Americans do not know the specific rights enumerated in the First Amendment.

19 percent of millennials believe that the American flag is “a sign of intolerance and hatred.”

44 percent of younger Americans believe Barack Obama had a “bigger impact” on America than George Washington, the nation’s first president.

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments