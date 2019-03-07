Taylor Swift claims she’s ‘finding’ her voice in politics after midterms flop

by WorldTribune Staff, March 7, 2019

Pop star Taylor Swift was widely mocked by Republicans after her first foray into politics did not end well.

Swift, 29, endorsed Democrat Phil Bredesen in Tennessee’s 2018 U.S. Senate race. Republican Marsha Blackburn won with 61.5 percent of the vote, while Bredesen was a distant second at 37.2 percent.

“Looks like @taylorswift13 still has terrible taste in men” conservative commentator Candace Owens tweeted.

“Hey @taylorswift13, haters gonna hate. #shakeitoff”, Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted.

But, just when many may have thought Swift and politics were never ever, ever getting back together, the entertainer said this week she has a “responsibility” to speak out because of her large fan base and social media following.

In an essay for Elle magazine, Swift said she’s “finding” her voice “in terms of politics.”

“I took a lot of time educating myself on the political system and the branches of government that are signing off on bills that affect our day-to-day life,” she wrote. “I saw so many issues that put our most vulnerable citizens at risk, and felt like I had to speak up to try and help make a change.”

In what some observers said was a not-so-subtle finger point at President Donald Trump, Swift wrote: “Only as someone approaching 30 did I feel informed enough to speak about it to my 114 million followers. Invoking racism and provoking fear through thinly veiled messaging is not what I want from our leaders, and I realized that it actually is my responsibility to use my influence against that disgusting rhetoric. I’m going to do more to help. We have a big race coming up next year.”

Swift also noted that victims of sexual assault should automatically be believed.

“It’s my opinion that in cases of sexual assault, I believe the victim. Coming forward is an agonizing thing to go through. I know because my sexual assault trial was a demoralizing, awful experience. I believe victims because I know firsthand about the shame and stigma that comes with raising your hand and saying ‘This happened to me.’ It’s something no one would choose for themselves. We speak up because we have to, and out of fear that it could happen to someone else if we don’t.”

Writing for Red State on March 6, Brandon Morse noted that Swift “seems to have been caught up in the celebrity bubble that far too many of the elite find themselves in.”

Morse added: “This bubble often results in foolish decisions like throwing charges of racism and sexual assault at people who do not deserve it. False accusations ruin lives, and ‘believe all women’ isn’t just support for sexual assault victims, it’s an automatic guilty verdict in the court of public opinion for the accused.

“If Swift truly wants to help the good guys win the day, she’ll use her influence for better purposes than stirring the political pot with half-baked ideas of right and wrong.”

