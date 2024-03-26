Taliban will begin stoning to death women accused of adultery

by WorldTribune Staff, March 26, 2024

When Joe Biden surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban in August 2021, some news reports hinted that the Biden team had somehow convinced the terror organization to become more moderate and respectful of women.

As part of its war on Western democracy, the Taliban announced on Saturday that it will begin stoning to death in public women who are accused of adultery.

Addressing Western officials in a voice message broadcast on state TV, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s supreme leader, called Western human rights defenders “representatives of the devil.”

“You say it’s a violation of women’s rights when we stone them to death. But we will soon implement the punishment for adultery,” Akhundzada said.

“We will flog women in public. We will stone them to death in public,” he said. “These are all against your democracy but we will continue doing it. We both say we defend human rights – we do it as God’s representative and you as the devil’s.”

The Taliban began carrying out severe punishments in public shortly after regaining power.

Akhundzada has called the Taliban foot soldiers to be resilient in opposing women’s rights and said the war against Western democracy and values will continue for decades to come.

“I told the Mujahedin that we tell the Westerners that we fought against you for 20 years and we will fight 20 and even more years against you,” he said. “Taking over Kabul did not mean we would now sit in offices and drink tea. It did not finish (when you left), we will now bring Sharia into action on this land.”

After Biden’s surrender, Akhundzada halted girls’ education in Afghanistan beyond the sixth grade and imposed growing restrictions on women’s participation in public and private workplaces, including barring them from employment with the United Nations and other aid organizations.

Women are also prohibited from taking long road and air trips without a male relative accompanying them, and they are restricted from visiting public places such as parks, gyms, and bathhouses.

