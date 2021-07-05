Taking sides over the American flag: New York Times vs MAGA Hulk

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 5, 2021

The New York Times on Independence Day arguably shredded the American flag by validating the Left’s narrative that those who display it are white supremacists.

In promoting its Independence Day article titled “A Fourth of July Symbol of Unity That May No Longer Unite”, the leftist sheet once known as the “newspaper of record” tweeted: “Today, flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation.”

The article suggests that supporters of Donald J Trump have embraced the flag “so fervently” that the Left has “all but ceded the national emblem to the right.”

The article was published less than a month after Times editorial board member Mara Gay told MSNBC that, during a weekend trip to Long Island, she was “really disturbed” to see flags bashing Joe Biden, supporting Trump “and some cases, just dozens of American flags,” flying from pick-up trucks.

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York tweeted of the article: “When you hate Trump so much you now find the American flag ‘alienating.’ ”

Another individual who would argue against the New York Times’ interpretation of what the flag stands for is the MAGA Hulk.

“This flag in America means the world to me,” the MAGA Hulk said in a video posted by Turning Point USA.

GOOD LUCK taking this Patriot’s flag. ⠀

⠀@RealMAGAHulk has a message for Leftists that hate our Country & our GREAT Flag 🇺🇸 ⠀

⠀

Every American should hear it. #iHeartAmerica #4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/4pO9u2D63x — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) July 4, 2021

Former Olympic and heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman also weighed in on the American flag.

For about 54 years, people have ask me not to keep saying “I love America” Well I do and I’m not ashamed. Don’t leave it; Love it.Happy 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/EqWmbWjgbz — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) July 4, 2021

In his Jan. 5, 1967 inaugural address after being elected governor of California, Ronald Reagan noted:

Perhaps you and I have lived too long with this miracle to properly be appreciative. Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. And those in world history who have known freedom and then lost it have never known it again.

