Taking page out of Democrat playbook, Tennessee GOP expels post-massacre protesters

by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2023



In the lead of an April 6 “news” story, two Associated Press writers called it “an extraordinary act of political retaliation.”

They were not talking about the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Republicans in Tennessee’s state legislature on Thursday expelled two Democrats for their role in storming the state capitol and joining a protest movement calling for more gun control following the school massacre in Nashville which was carried out by a shooter who identified as trans.

State Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were expelled. The GOP supermajority in the Tennessee state House fell short by a single vote of expelling a third Democrat, state Rep. Gloria Johnson.

While some observers noted it was the GOP who took a page from the Democrat playbook, Jones went straight to the same playbook, proclaiming: “We called for you all to ban assault weapons, and you respond with an assault on democracy.”

State Rep. Gino Bulso, a Republican, said the three Democrats “effectively conducted a mutiny.”

“The gentleman shows no remorse,” Bulso said, referring to Jones. “He does not even recognize that what he did was wrong. So not to expel him would simply invite him and his colleagues to engage in mutiny on the House floor.”

Whoever runs Joe Biden’s Twitter feed slammed the Tennessee Republicans: “Three kids and three officials gunned down in yet another mass shooting. And what are GOP officials focused on? Punishing lawmakers who joined thousands of peaceful protesters calling for action. It’s shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent.”

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec noted in a Telegram post: “BREAKING: Joe Biden screams ‘undemocratic’ at the Tennessee legislature, just 2 days after his own party arrested the national leader of the opposition.”

Posobiec added: “You know who none of these expelled Democrats is talking about in Tennessee? The shooter … They’ll blame everyone but the shooter … Why is that? Notice the libs and the media losing it at the ‘danger to democracy’ that TN reps are being expelled but didn’t give a single funk when Democrats arrested their top presidential opponent … It was just 2 days ago!”

As Big Media continue to ignore or downplay the gender identity of the Nashville shooter, a biological male who identifies as a female was arrested in Colorado after an investigation into “threats involving schools in Colorado Springs Academy District 20.”

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 19-year-old William Whitworth — who identifies as “Lilly” — was arrested by the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office and formally charged with the following offenses: Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree (two counts); criminal mischief; menacing; interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions.

Police at the scene of the arrest asked Whitworth how much he had been planning the school shooting. He stated he was “about a third of the way from doing it,” verifying that Timberview Middle School was one of the “main targets” currently and other targets were churches.

Whitworth stated he’d been planning it for a month or two, stated the layout of the school, active firearm planning, and started a manifesto.

According to the police affidavit, investigators found the manifesto, a dry-erase board with floor plans, and a list of names in a notebook.

