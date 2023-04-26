‘Systematic medical murder’: What happened in America’s hospitals during Covid?

by WorldTribune Staff, April 26, 2023

While Big Media continues to ignore them, families who say their loved ones were killed by hospitals’ protocol during Covid are coming forward.

Lawsuits against three hospitals have been filed in California by 14 families.

Activist organizations including Protocol Kills, the FormerFedsGroup Freedom Foundation, and American Frontline Nurses “are collecting and documenting stories from bereaved families about what happened to their loved ones when they entered a hospital hoping for healing and, instead, were led to bizarre and tortured deaths,” Stella Paul wrote in an April 25 op-ed for American Thinker.

The trust these families placed in hospitals was “shattered by brutal Covid protocols that critics claim turned many hospitals into hellscapes of systematic medical murder,” Paul wrote.

Many of the families described similar stages of how their loved ones were treated, as Paul noted:

“First, the patient is isolated from family, who are unable to advocate for their loved one or monitor what’s happening. Next, the patient is diagnosed with Covid-19 or Covid pneumonia, even if they came to the hospital because of a broken arm. Then, they’re bullied into getting remdesivir, a highly toxic drug which killed 53 percent of Ebola patients who had the misfortune to take it. Next, according to the California lawsuit, “They are placed on a BiPap machine at a high rate, making it difficult for them to breathe. Their hands are often tied down so they can’t take the BiPap machine off their face.”

“As the patients writhe in agony, psychiatrists are brought in to diagnose them with agitation and sedate them. Now, shot up with remdesivir, sedated with drugs that make it tough to breathe against the BiPap ventilator, and strapped down in restraints, the victims are denied food and sometimes even water. Should they try to summon help, they may find the hospital played a vicious trick on them, placing their phone and call button for the nurse out of reach. In the final stages, they are intubated and slowly die alone, left to rot into a skeletal corpse with bed sores.”

How could this happen? Is this America?

The explanation, critics say, can be wrapped up in one word — money.

The federal government incentivized this protocol with massive payouts to the hospitals. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) noted: “Our formerly trusted medical community of hospitals and hospital-employed medical staff have effectively become ‘bounty hunters’ for your life.”

AAPS explains pointed to the CARES Act, a $2 trillion stimulus package passed in 2020 purportedly to ease the financial impact of Covid on American families. It provided massive bonuses to hospitals to institute federal protocols on Covid, ensuring that Covid would be massively diagnosed and treated with remdesivir, ventilators, and other lethal methods.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) then granted waivers to hospitals which allowed them to remove critical patient rights, the AAPS said.

“Your ability to give informed consent, receive visitors, and be free from solitary confinement – gone! Vanished, obliterated with a single magical government ‘waiver,’ ” Paul wrote. “These actions destroyed the ability of doctors to make independent judgements based on their patients’ needs and turned highly trained medical staff into killer robots obeying the federal government’s commands.”

The AAPS reported that Covid payments to hospitals included:

• A “free” required PCR test in the Emergency Room or upon admission for every patient, with government-paid fee to hospital.

• Added bonus payment for each positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

• Another bonus for a Covid-19 admission to the hospital.

• A 20 percent “boost” bonus payment from Medicare on the entire hospital bill for use of remdesivir instead of medicines such as ivermectin.

• Another and larger bonus payment to the hospital if a Covid-19 patient is mechanically ventilated.

• More money to the hospital if cause of death is listed as Covid, even if patient did not die directly of Covid.

• A Covid diagnosis also provides extra payments to coroners.

“Hundreds of thousands of Americans may have died due to these protocols, and we urgently need an investigation into this butchery,” Paul wrote. “Every one of those innocent dead was someone’s son, daughter, mother, father, husband, wife, friend.”

One of them was Grace Schara, a 19-year-old girl with Down Syndrome who died on Oct. 13, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin.

“Grace was injected with a lethal mix of sedatives and as she sank into death, her sister was prevented from seeing her by an armed guard,” Paul noted. “Her parents begged over Facetime for the nurse to save her, but they were told that Grace was coded DNR (Do Not Resuscitate), although they had ordered the hospital to take all life-saving measures. Alone, uncomprehending, and in pain, Grace slowly died as her parents watched on Facetime.”

Grace’s father, Scott Schara, is now suing the hospital to “pave the way for thousands of other victims’ families to file similar claims.”

