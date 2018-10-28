Synagogue shooting suspect in social media posts said Trump was controlled by Jews

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2018

Social media posts reveal alleged Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers was obsessed with Jewish conspiracies and considered President Donald Trump a puppet of the Jewish lobby.

Bowers wrote a number of anti-semitic posts on social media, including one on the free speech platform Gab.com relating to the American non-profit HIAS (Hebrew Immigration Aid Society) which, Breitbart News noted, “appears to be an oblique threat.”

In the post, Bowers stated: “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

Maryland-based HIAS provides humanitarian aid and assistance to refugees.

Bowers allegedly killed 11 people and wounded at least six, including four police officers. He was also wounded and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bowers was highly critical of Trump in his posts on Gab. In one post, he called Trump “a puppet for Jewish interests” while also posting a picture of three handguns along with the caption “my Glock family” in reference to the name of the firearms manufacturer.

In another post, he called the president a “globalist, not a nationalist. There is no #MAGA as long as there is a [slur for Jews] infestation.”

In another post, he wrote of Trump: “For the record, I did not vote for him, nor have I owned, worn or even touched a maga hat.”

Gab has now published a Medium post with a full statement on Bowers: “Gab.com’s policy on terrorism and violence have always been very clear: we a have zero tolerance for it,” the Medium post states. “Gab unequivocally disavows and condemns all acts of terrorism and violence. This has always been our policy. We are saddened and disgusted by the news of violence in Pittsburgh and are keeping the families and friends of all victims in our thoughts and prayers.”

The statement from Gab then takes issue with the media’s attempts to vilify the social network: “We refuse to be defined by the media’s narratives about Gab and our community. Gab’s mission is very simple: to defend free expression and individual liberty online for all people. Social media often brings out the best and the worst of humanity. From live streamed murders on Facebook, to threats of violence by bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc Jr. that went unaddressed by Twitter, and more. Criminals and criminal behavior exist on every social media platform.”

Meanwhile, The Washington Post’s front page on Oct. 28 tied what it called Trump’s rhetoric to both the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and the devices that were mailed to a number of high-profile Democrats.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted the Post in a tweet: “Is there any tragedy the Washington Post won’t exploit to attack President @realDonaldTrump? The evil act of anti-Semitism in Pittsburgh was committed by a coward who hated President Trump because @POTUS is such an unapologetic defender of the Jewish community and state of Israel.”

